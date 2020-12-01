Holiday 2020: The Best Tech Gifts Under $100

It can be tough to stick to a budget while doing your holiday shopping. However, if you’re looking to spend anywhere from $75-$100 on a gift, we found the best tech gifts within that price range. From drones and bookshelf speakers to telescopes and turntables, we’ve got fun picks for everyone in your family.

If you’re looking for gifts in other price ranges, or if you’re hoping to snag some fun and affordable stocking stuffers, check out our gift guides for Gifts Under $25, Gifts Between $25-$50, Gifts Between $50-$75, or any of our other holiday gift guides.

Get a Grip on Your Mobile Gaming: Razer Kishi Controller

If you like playing games on your smartphone but wish you could still play with a traditional game controller, the Razer Kishi Controller can give you that experience. The controller attaches to either end of your smartphone in the horizontal position and gives you clickable thumbsticks, a d-pad, triggers, and other familiar buttons found on standard game controllers.

The Razer Kishi fits most iOS and Android phones and tablets, even if you’re using a protective case. Impressively, it offers zero-latency gameplay because it’s plugged directly into your device’s charging port. You can also plug in a charging cable into the controller, which will then in turn charge your device while you play, so you don’t have to worry about your battery dying mid-game.

Feel Music in Your Bones: AfterShokz OpenMove Bone Conduction Headphones

Looking for a unique pair of headphones? The AfterShokz OpenMove Bone Conduction Headphones use patented bone conduction technology to deliver audio through your cheekbone, rather than through your ears. This enables your ears to stay clear and able to hear your surroundings.

The AfterShokz have a multifunction button that enables you to easily play, pause, and skip tracks, as well as answer calls and activate your voice assistant. With an IP55 rating, the headphones are also sweat- and water-resistant, making them a decent choice for use during a workout. Plus, the headphones can last up to six hours on a single charge.

Get Some Good Speakers, Already: Edifier R1280T Bookshelf Speakers

Edifier has long been a go-to name for high-quality speakers, so of course we had to include the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers in our lineup. With a classic wood finish, the speakers are perfect for use in your living room, study, or home studio, and they come with a remote control so you won’t even have to leave the couch to adjust the volume.

The speakers have two AUX inputs, enabling you to connect to any device with a 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output. The ability to connect two devices at the same time via AUX, means you’ll never have to bother with plugging and switching again. And a 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4-inch full range unit promise studio-quality audio no matter what you’re listening to.

Instant Photos, Instant Fun: Polaroid Originals Now Instant Camera

Recapture the classic fun of Polaroids and enjoy prints of your photos moments after you take them with the Polaroid Originals Now Instant Camera. It comes in seven colors—black, blue, green, yellow, orange, red, and white—so you can easily choose the one that best suits your personality. There’s even a special edition version from The Mandalorian.

The point-and-shoot analog camera has built-in autofocus and creates prints with sharp vivid color on both i-Type and 600 film. It has an optical viewfinder with a 41-degree vertical field of view and a 40-degree horizontal field of view. The camera even has a double exposure option, for those hoping to achieve that type of aesthetic.

Capture Sky-High Video Shots: Ryze Tech Tello Mini Drone

You don’t have to break the bank to have fun with a drone. In fact, this Ryze Tech Tello Mini Drone Quadcopter is the perfect choice for beginner users and kids alike. It has an onboard 5MP camera that can take photos and shoot 720p high-definition video, and two antennas that add extra stability for your video shots. The drone is powered by DJI, comes with propeller guards and a propeller removal tool, and has a maximum flight time of 13 minutes.

Get a Reliable Wireless Mouse: MX Master 3

Looking for a new mouse for your Windows, Mac, or Linux setup? Go with Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse. The comfortable and stylish mouse supports app-specific customizations, with predefined app profiles, and it works across multiple computers so you can seamlessly transfer text and files between Windows and macOS devices. You can recharge it via USB-C, and a one-minute charge quickly juices it for three hours of use.

The MX Master 3 has an ultrafast MagSpeed Wheel, which super fast and precise scrolling without making any noise, plus it can track on any surface, including glass, with its Darkfield 4000 DPI sensor. There’s also a Mac-specific option available if that better suits your needs. It’s the perfect accessory for your home office setup.

Upgrade Your Home Office Keyboard: MX Keys

Now is the perfect time to dump your old keyboard and upgrade to the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard. Its spherically dished keys match the shape of your fingertips and offer super-satisfying feedback. The keyboard’s steel frame has a great heft to it, without being too heavy, which in turn provides a comfortable, stable, and precise typing experience. And it’ll hold up to years of wear and tear.

Smart illumination technology detects the proximity of your hands and automatically turns on the backlight as they approach, so you’ll always be able to see the keys. The MX Keys can also be paired with as many as three devices, and you can switch between them with the press of a button. It recharges via USB-C, and can last up to 10 days with the backlighting on or up to 5 months with no backlighting.

A Google Speaker with a Smart Assistant: Nest Audio

One of Google’s latest devices, the Nest Audio, is a terrific choice for a smart speaker. You can say “Hey Google” to activate the smart assistant and have it answer your questions, play media, control your connected smart devices, access your calendar, send messages, and more. It even connects to your favorite apps and services, like Spotify, Tile, Sirius XM, YouTube TV, Philips Hue, Google Maps, Netflix, and Uber.

The speaker’s design is also tailored to make any music it plays sound nothing short of stunning. Its woofer, tweeter, and tuning software ensure crisp vocals and powerful bass, plus it’s 75% louder than the original Google Home with 50% stronger bass. Nest Audio also automatically adjusts to the environment you’re in and the type of media you’re listening to, so everything is optimized. You can also pair two together and enjoy stereo audio.

An Apple Smart Assistant Speaker: Apple HomePod mini

Likewise, if you’re an Apple fan, we recommend taking a look at the new HomePod mini. Like the Nest Audio, the HomePod mini is designed to fill a room with high-quality audio, and to give you access to an intelligent assistant and to let you easily control your smart home. It works with all of your Apple devices, and makes it easy to take an incoming phone call from your iPhone, play videos on your Apple TV, and listen to music on your Mac.

Despite its small size, the HomePod mini delivers huge sound with rich 360-degree audio, so your music or podcast will sound good no matter where in your room you place it. And with computational audio, the mini can produce full detailed audio just like a large speaker would. You can even pair it with a second device for stereo audio. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys Apple products.

Get Super Fast, Portable Storage: WD 500GB Portable SSD

It’s always nice to have an external storage drive on hand, as they’re a terrific way to store all of your digital files without taking up space on your computer. This WD 500GB Portable SSD offers super fast speeds up to 1,050MB/s. It has password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, making it perfect for securing important files.

The solid-state drive is shock- and vibration-resistant, so it can handle a little jostling while it’s in use. It’s also resistant to drops from up to 6.5 feet just in case things get wild. It’s compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C (or USB-A for older systems), and ships with a five-year manufacturer’s limited warranty.

Print, Scan, and Copy from Home: HP ENVY Photo 6255 Wireless All-in-One Printer

A simple all-in-one printer is more than sufficient for most people’s home office needs, as it can handle common tasks like printing, scanning, and making copies. The HP ENVY Photo 6255 Wireless All-in-One Printer is a perfect budget-friendly fit, and it’s great for printing documents as well as color photos.

The Photo 6255 has a handy display that makes navigating menus and printing options a cinch. It also has time-saving shortcuts and supports automatic two-sided printing. You can also use HP Instant Ink to print photos for less than six cents a pop. And with the companion app for iOS and Android devices, you can print photos directly from your cloud storage, social media, and camera roll over Wi-Fi.

Now You’re the DJ: Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK Turntable

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK is a terrific budget-friendly turntable for anyone new to vinyl. It has a fully automatic belt drive with two speeds: 33-1/3 and 45 RPM. The die cast aluminum platter is anti-resonant, so you won’t have to worry about unwanted vibrations, and the tone arm base and head shell have been redesigned for improved tracking and reduced resonance.

Get a Adventurous Bluetooth Speaker: Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

Looking for a stellar portable water-resistant Bluetooth speaker? Look no further than the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3. The speaker has a bold stylish design and comes in five colors: Red, Night Black, Jungle Grey, Blue, and (Amazon Exclusive) Dusk. Large buttons on the speaker make it easy to adjust volume, play and skip tracks, and power it on and off.

The MEGABOOM 3 has an IP67 rating, so it can stand up to a fair amount of dust and float in water for up to 30 minutes. It maxes out at 90dB, but you can pair multiple other speakers for a louder stereo or full-on house party experience. The Bluetooth speaker has an impressive 20-hour battery life, making it perfect for parties, camping trips, and more.

Upgrade Your Computer Monitor: Acer SB220Q 21.5-inch Monitor

More people than ever are working from home this year, so it’s the perfect time to build (or upgrade) your home office with a bigger and better computer monitor. The Acer SB220Q 21.5-inch monitor has a full HD 1080p widescreen IPS display that’ll make photos, documents, and YouTube videos look amazing.

The monitor has an ultra-thin zero-frame design with a 4ms response time and a 75Hz refresh rate. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, supports 16.7 million colors, and brightness that reaches 250 nits. You can tilt the display to your liking thanks to its -5 to 15 degree tilt angle, and 178-degree viewing angle.

Read Digital Books and Magazines: Amazon Kindle

Whether you prefer ebooks, magazines, or audiobooks, the Kindle can give you access to classic titles as well as popular chart-toppers for all three formats. It’s designed to reduce eye strain, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that even works in direct sunlight. You can adjust brightness and text size, as well as highlight passes, translate words, and look up definitions on the fly.

With 8GB of storage (and room to grow), the Kindle can hold plenty of reading material, making it the perfect gift for readers in your family. It also lasts for weeks on a single charge, unlike tablets, which only last a matter of hours.

Keep an Eye on Your Health: Fitbit Charge 4

If you’re fitness-oriented or looking to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolutions, having a fitness tracker at hand (or rather, on wrist) is a good idea. And the Fitbit Charge 4 is a fantastic option, as it can track your heart rate, sleep data, run distance, workout intensity, and other metrics on the fly. Plus, it looks awesome.

The Charge 4 has built-in GPS, which lets you see your pace and distance while you’re working out, and it can display your heart rate alongside your route. It also has over 20 goal-based exercise modes and is water-resistant down to 50 meters, so it’s great for swimmers as well as cyclists or runners. The battery lasts up to seven days on a single charge, or up to five hours when using GPS, and is capable of keeping up with all of your adventures.

Charge Your Devices on the Go: RAVPower 20000mAh Portable Power Bank

Want to be able to charge all of your electronics even when you’re not at home? Pick up the RAVPower 20000mAh Portable Power Bank. The bank supports 30W PD fast charging for USB-C devices, and can charge an iPhone 11 up to 50% in 30 minutes. The Quick Charge 3.0 port charges most USB-A devices quickly at up to 18W. It also has a massive AC output, up to 80W, making it perfect for recharging power-hungry devices, like a Nintendo Switch.

The 20000mAh battery can offer multiple charges for smartphones as well as a little over one full charge for tablets and laptops. The power bank itself can rapidly recharge in approximately three hours, so you won’t have to spend all day waiting for it to be full, and it’s still small enough to fit inside your bag when you’re on the go.

Capture All of the Action: AKASO Brave 4 Action Camera

An action camera is a great gift for the friend in your group who loves adventure, and the AKASO Brave 4 Action Camera is no exception. It’s well-suited for documenting underwater adventures along with sports like skiing, cycling, and skydiving. It can even be mounted onto your bike or helmet. The camera is water-resistant down to 100 feet in its case, and its 2-inch IPS screen enables you to preview video.

The AKASO’s 20MP camera can shoot 4K at 24fps, 2K at 30fps, or 1080p at 60 fps, and its built-in gyroscope helps ensure smooth video capture. You can even share the media you capture over Wi-Fi or via USB. The action camera comes with rechargeable batteries, a remote control wristband, and a 19-piece accessory kit that includes a waterproof case, clips, mounts, tethers, and more.

A Bigger Screen Than Your Phone: Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

You don’t have to take out a second mortgage just to afford a decent tablet, and in this price range, we recommend Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of storage. It comes in four colors—white, black, twilight blue, and plum—and includes a USB-C cable and 9W power adapter in the box. And Alexa integration, you can ask questions, play music or videos, check the news, or make phone calls hands-free.

The Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display and a new 2.0GHz octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM. It also boats 2MP front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording. The tablet’s widescreen display is perfect for movies, reading, and mobile games, and it even supports picture-in-picture for certain apps.

Stargaze from Anywhere: Celestron 70mm Portable Refractor Telescope

If you’re just getting into astronomy or are looking for a decent travel telescope, check out the Celestron 70mm Portable Refractor Telescope. It has a lightweight frame that makes it easy to lug around as well as fully-coated glass optics, a 70mm objective lense, and a custom Celestron backpack for carrying the scope on the go.

The two included eyepieces—20mm and 10mm—provide both low- and high-power views of celestial objects at night and terrestrial objects during the day. The telescope is easy to set up and only takes a few moments, and it’s a great place for budding stargazers of all ages to begin.