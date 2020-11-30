X
Woot is Selling the Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit for Just $59.99

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit
Philips

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a Philips Hue White LED Smart Button Starter Kit, now is the time, as it’s currently on sale for just $59.99 at Woot. The starter kit normally goes for $99.99, so this sale gives you a whopping 40% off the regular price. Talk about a great deal!

The bulbs have seamless integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, so you can easily set up daily lighting routines to help you wake up, go to sleep or concentrate. You can even set up the lights to run on a schedule when you’re away from home for work or on a vacation so it looks like someone is still home.

With 50 light points, you can easily add more lights later for a whole-home lighting experience both indoors and outdoors. The easy-to-use hub lets you control them all from a central place, and you can also control them using the compatible mobile apps for iOS and Android.

The kit includes three Philips Hue White A19 60W LED smart bulbs—which can easily fit most lamps, overhead lighting fixtures, and 4-inch recessed cans—along with the hub and one Smart Button with mounting plates. The included hub can even control up to 50 lights without bogging down your Wi-Fi. It’s a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their smart home.

Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

