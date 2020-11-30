X
iFixit’s Tools Put Repairs in Your Hands, So Pick Some Up in This Sale

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Two iFixit kits surrounded by a torn apart Nerf gun.
Josh Hendrickson

Throwing stuff away is wasteful. And so is throwing your money away. So it makes no sense to pass on saving some cash while buying excellent repair tools. And today’s your lucky day—iFixit, maker of the best repair tools, has a Cyber Monday sale on some of its best gear.

We can’t say enough good things about iFixit, evidenced by our many posts and reviews featuring the company. But the company’s drive to enable everyone to repair their stuff through free guides, excellent teardowns, and well-made tools earns all that love.

Today, you can save $10 or more on some of iFixit’s best kits. For our money, two you should definitely consider are the Pro Tech Toolkit and the Manta Driver Kit. Several of us at Review Geek own both, and these are our go-to to fix all our electronics or replace fiddly batteries beneath screw-held doors.

The Pro Tech Toolkit is usually $69.99, but you can grab it for $59.99 today. The toolkit comes with 64 steel driver bits, the excellent iFixit 4 mm driver, an anti-static wrist strap, suction cup, three iFixit opening tools, six iFixit Opening Picks, a nylon-tipped reverse tweezer, an angled ESD tweezer, a blunt ESD tweezer, a spudger, a halberd spudger, a metal spudger, and a jimmy. You’ll also get a pack to stow it all in, including a magnetic plate that holds the iFixit driver kit in place.

The Manta Driver Kit, on the other hand, is the place to turn when you need something with more torque. You’ll get the 4 mm iFixit driver, but you’ll also 1/4″ driver as well. The kit comes packed with 112 bits and a carrying case that features foam cutouts to keep everything tightly stowed.

In true iFixit attention to detail, the lid’s underside (also magnetically held in place), sports dividers built into the housing. When you’re busy taking another failed piece of tech or kid’s toy in your home apart, you can drop the screws in the lid and even sort them. The Manda Driver Kit usually goes for $64.99, but you can grab it for $59.99.

And best of all, iFixit will give you free shipping on all purchases over $50 today; just enter the code FIXSHIP during checkout. That will stack with these sales, so you’ll save even more money.

Check out the iFixit Black Friday sale site for a full list of its deals; just keep in mind the deals end December 1, so don’t miss out.

Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

Recently Popular