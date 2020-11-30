Protect Your Home With These Discounted Wyze Smart Security Cameras

Looking to ramp up your smart home security rig this holiday season? As part of a Cyber Monday sale, Amazon currently has the Wyze Cam v2 (in one and two packs) and the Wyze’s Pan Cam on discount, ranging from $20 up to $40.

If you already have a smart home going, you’ll be happy to know that these cameras support both Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and their respective ecosystems. This means you’ll be able to view your camera’s live feed by simply asking your digital assistant, even if you’re not home.

The cameras record 12-second clips when it detects motion. You’ll have the option to have all your clips saved for free for up to 14 days in the cloud. Or, if you’d rather keep everything stored locally, you can do so by way of microSD cards.

When it comes to the Pan Cam, it gives you the ability to pan, tilt, and zoom. This makes it perfect for larger rooms where you may need to constantly shift focus. However, the functionality comes at a cost. The panning motor is obnoxiously loud as mentioned in our review.

It’s worth noting that the cameras that are on sale today are the v2 models, and not the just-announced v3 ones, which we’ve reviewed here. The bigger differences between the generations are smoother video, better night vision, and more accessible two-way talk. All cameras from both generations can capture video up to 1080p HD.

You may notice that the Wyze website always lists these prices, but Wyze adds shipping when you order direct. Ordering Wyze products from Amazon usually costs more, but offers Prime shipping. You end up paying the same either way. Now with these lower prices and Prime shipping you get fastest shipping for the fewest dollars.

What are you waiting for? Protect your home. Buy one (or two, or three) of these now!