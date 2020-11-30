X
Popular Searches

Protect Your Home With These Discounted Wyze Smart Security Cameras

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Wyze

Looking to ramp up your smart home security rig this holiday season? As part of a Cyber Monday sale, Amazon currently has the Wyze Cam v2 (in one and two packs) and the Wyze’s Pan Cam  on discount, ranging from $20 up to $40.

If you already have a smart home going, you’ll be happy to know that these cameras support both Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and their respective ecosystems. This means you’ll be able to view your camera’s live feed by simply asking your digital assistant, even if you’re not home.

The cameras record 12-second clips when it detects motion. You’ll have the option to have all your clips saved for free for up to 14 days in the cloud. Or, if you’d rather keep everything stored locally, you can do so by way of microSD cards.

When it comes to the Pan Cam, it gives you the ability to pan, tilt, and zoom. This makes it perfect for larger rooms where you may need to constantly shift focus. However, the functionality comes at a cost. The panning motor is obnoxiously loud as mentioned in our review.

It’s worth noting that the cameras that are on sale today are the v2 models, and not the just-announced v3 ones, which we’ve reviewed here. The bigger differences between the generations are smoother video, better night vision, and more accessible two-way talk. All cameras from both generations can capture video up to 1080p HD.

You may notice that the Wyze website always lists these prices, but Wyze adds shipping when you order direct. Ordering Wyze products from Amazon usually costs more, but offers Prime shipping. You end up paying the same either way. Now with these lower prices and Prime shipping you get fastest shipping for the fewest dollars.

What are you waiting for? Protect your home. Buy one (or two, or three) of these now!

Standard 1080p HD Camera

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor WiFi Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant, White, 1-Pack

Easy. Just place it on a table and it'll start recording right away! Perfect for those who want a non-mountable camera.

   Shop Now   

$19.99
More offers

Double the fun!

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant (Pack of 2), White - WYZEC2X2

Why buy one, when you can buy two! At $40, you don't have an excuse to boost your home security setup.

   Shop Now   

$39.99
More offers

Pan, Tilt, and Zoom!

Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant, White - WYZECP1

Get this if you need more control with your camera. It's able to pan, tilt, and zoom. Of course, it's wall mountable, making it easy to pop it in a corner.

   Shop Now   

$29.99
More offers

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Knife Sharpener 3-Slot Quality Kitchen Knife Accessories to Repair, Grind, Polish Blade,Professional Knife Sharpening Tool for Kitchen Knives ,Easy Manual Sharpener with Cut-Resistant Glove
805 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
589 people were interested in this!

Set of 6 Flameless Christmas LED Windows Candles Sets with Clips Suction Cup,and Removable Silver Candleholders, Remote Included.Warm White LED,9inch
257 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
249 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
236 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
213 people were interested in this!

Electric Welcome Candle Lamp, 9 in. Tall, Round Brass Base, Plug-in - Bulk Pack of 12 Sets
160 people were interested in this!

Electric Sensor Window Candle - On at Dusk/Off at Dawn 7 Watt Bulb (Pack of 6)
149 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
131 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
127 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular