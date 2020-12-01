X
Popular Searches

Nintendo Switch Update Adds Auto Cloud Save Syncing, Easy Screenshot Transfers

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Nintendo Switch USB transfer
Michael Crider

The Switch is fantastic, but it’s very much a mobile game machine, not just a mobile machine. That means that transferring, say, screenshots of your games is a headache involving either swapping out MicroSD cards or connecting a Twitter account. Not anymore: with the latest update, you can transfer images directly to a PC via USB. Game journalists are rejoicing.

The 11.0 software update adds a few more tricks: you can also transfer images and videos to phones via a QR code, and there are more handy links in the console software, like a Switch Online button right on the home screen.

But the biggest of the big deals is automatic cloud save updates: users with multiple Nintendo Switch consoles signed into the same user account (and currently subscribed to Switch Online) will now automatically download and upload game save data as needed. That’s a huge improvement for anyone who has both a standard Switch and a Switch Lite. Unfortunately, Nintendo still has to insert a bit of jank into the process: you have to manually enable this feature and download save data the first time you run a game to turn it on. This is something other game consoles have been doing for years, for the record.

Other additions include a new “trending” section that shows what your friends are playing, options to choose which games to download first, and new user icons for the Super Mario 35th anniversary. You can find the update in the settings menu.

Source: Nintendo

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
513 people were interested in this!

Bike Phone Mount, VUP Silicone Phone Stand for Bicycle, 360° Adjustable, Face & Touch ID, Universal Motorcycle Phone Mount for iPhone 11/Pro/XS/MAX/XR/X/7/8/Plus, 4.0''~6.5'' Cellphones
369 people were interested in this!

Set of 6 Flameless Christmas LED Windows Candles Sets with Clips Suction Cup,and Removable Silver Candleholders, Remote Included.Warm White LED,9inch
248 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
226 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
219 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
217 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Titanium Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
197 people were interested in this!

Electric Welcome Candle Lamp, 9 in. Tall, Round Brass Base, Plug-in - Bulk Pack of 12 Sets
147 people were interested in this!

LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 10262 Building Kit (1295 Pieces)
140 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
138 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular