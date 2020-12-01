Nintendo Switch Update Adds Auto Cloud Save Syncing, Easy Screenshot Transfers

The Switch is fantastic, but it’s very much a mobile game machine, not just a mobile machine. That means that transferring, say, screenshots of your games is a headache involving either swapping out MicroSD cards or connecting a Twitter account. Not anymore: with the latest update, you can transfer images directly to a PC via USB. Game journalists are rejoicing.

The 11.0 software update adds a few more tricks: you can also transfer images and videos to phones via a QR code, and there are more handy links in the console software, like a Switch Online button right on the home screen.

But the biggest of the big deals is automatic cloud save updates: users with multiple Nintendo Switch consoles signed into the same user account (and currently subscribed to Switch Online) will now automatically download and upload game save data as needed. That’s a huge improvement for anyone who has both a standard Switch and a Switch Lite. Unfortunately, Nintendo still has to insert a bit of jank into the process: you have to manually enable this feature and download save data the first time you run a game to turn it on. This is something other game consoles have been doing for years, for the record.

Other additions include a new “trending” section that shows what your friends are playing, options to choose which games to download first, and new user icons for the Super Mario 35th anniversary. You can find the update in the settings menu.