Arcade1Up Opens Pre-Orders for ‘Big Buck World,’ and ‘Atari Mini PONG Jr’

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A 'Pong' machine, an 'OutRun' machine and a 'Big Buck World' machine in front of a green background.
Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up is ready to roll out more retro gaming options for your home entertainment needs. This time the company opened pre-orders for Big Buck World, a variant of its existing Big Buck Hunter Pro machine. It’s also taking pre-orders for the portable Atari Mini PONG Jr. And if you missed out on OutRun, good news, it’s back in stock today.

A 'Big Buck World' Machine with two light guns.
Arcade1Up

Big Buck World is essentially the same machine as Big Buck Hunter Pro, the first light gun game Arcade1Up released. But if you’re a Big Buck fan and prefer Big Buck World’s artwork, this machine is for you. 

You still get the same games, Big Buck Hunter ProBig Buck SafariBig Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, and Big Buck Safari Outback, along with two light rifles, a riser, and an 18″ x 24″ Tin Sign, but all the artwork changes to the updated game style.

You can pre-order through Arcade1Up, and Best BUy, but you may want to go directly through the Arcade1Up site. When we checked, you’ll get for $50 less that route. It’s $499,99 at Arcade1Up and $549.99 at Best Buy. And if if you order it from Arcade1Up now, you’ll get free shipping. The company says it will ship in January.

Pre-Order ‘Big Buck World’
A portable 'Pong' machine on a coffee table.
Arcade1Up

If you prefer your retro game to be far more retro (and affordable), check out the $129 Atari Mini PONG Jr. It’s a portable pong machine that you can take with you and play anywhere. You can either play with a friend or the built-in A.I.

The little guy is just over two pounds and features two knobs on either end so you can control your paddle. You can power it either with the included charger or AA batteries you supply. Grab it right now at Arcade1Up’s site. The company says it will arrive late December, but it might be after Christmas. It comes from Uni, the company that created the amazing and expensive $3,500 Pong Coffee Table.

Pre-order ‘Atari Mini PONG Jr’
An 'OutRun' cabinet with sitdown bench.
Arcade1Up

Also, did you miss out on OutRun? The first racing cabinet from Arcade1Up sold out quickly, but good news—it’s back in stock. If you’re serious about getting the racer, don’t hesitate. It probably won’t last long. You can order the $499.99 OutRun cabinet directly from Arcade1Up right now. Arcade1Up promises to deliver in January.

Buy ‘OutRun’ on Arcade1Up
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

