X
Popular Searches

The Amazon Fire TV Cube Can Now Use USB Webcams for Living Room Video Calls

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Fire TV Cube with webcam
Amazon

A lot of us are trying to figure out how to have the holidays with our loved ones virtually, and realizing that the cameras on laptops and phones aren’t ideal for a big gathering. If you have a Fire TV Cube and a USB webcam handy, you can put them together and kitbash a living room video meeting setup.

The new functionality comes from a software update to the Fire TV Cube, unfortunately limited to the latest second-gen model. If you don’t see the software update right away, stick around for a bit: Amazon says it’ll be available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan “in the coming weeks.” It will rely on Alexa’s two-way calling system, so whoever’s on the other end will need to use the Alexa app (iOS, Android) for a phone or an Echo Show smart screen.

Webcams that support UVC (“USB video class”) will all work, which means pretty much anything from a major brand sold in the last ten years, and you’ll need an adapter to go from the standard USB-A to the Fire TV Cube’s MicroUSB port. Though most webcams will work fine, those with at least a 1080p resolution and a wider field of view will be more ideal for a living room setup.

The software update will also add the capability for Ring Doorbell Camera notifications while watching television, and Alexa will be able to give pop-up answers to questions without interrupting the audio of a playing show.

Source: Amazon via The Verge

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker USB C Power Strip with Power Delivery, 3 Outlets and 30W 3 USB (1 USB C, 2 USB A) Surge Protector, PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord, Flat Plug, for Home, Office, and Dorm Room
713 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
413 people were interested in this!

Bike Phone Mount, VUP Silicone Phone Stand for Bicycle, 360° Adjustable, Face & Touch ID, Universal Motorcycle Phone Mount for iPhone 11/Pro/XS/MAX/XR/X/7/8/Plus, 4.0''~6.5'' Cellphones
411 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
225 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
215 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
200 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Titanium Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
198 people were interested in this!

Set of 6 Flameless Christmas LED Windows Candles Sets with Clips Suction Cup,and Removable Silver Candleholders, Remote Included.Warm White LED,9inch
189 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
163 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
138 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular