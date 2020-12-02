X
Ring in the Holidays With Nest Hello’s Festive Chime Options

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Or Kwanza. Or winter general. And if you’re like me and already put up the decorations, then you’ll be glad to hear that Nest Hello doorbells are in on the fun and added new chimes to go with the season. Best of all, they’re free!

The Nest Hello themes are becoming a yearly tradition, and Google introduced this year’s options back in Halloween. But obviously, you don’t want spooky sounds anymore, so the themes just got a refresh.

Now when you open the Nest app, you should see a prompt to update your chime sounds. If not, you can follow How-To Geek’s handy guide to get to the chime settings. Once you’re in the right spot, you can choose from Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Winter, and New Year’s Eve. Each will send a different set of noises to the Nest Hello doorbell for visitors to hear and any Google smart displays you have connected to your smart home setup.

Of course, you don’t have to use a festive theme. If the Scrooge is strong in you, you can stick with the standard ding dong sound. Bah humbug. Of course, you’ll need to own a Nest Hello video doorbell to take part in the fun. And the themes will disappear after the holidays. So enjoy it while it lasts.

Source: Google

