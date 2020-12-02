X
Popular Searches

Save $50 and Buy a Mic-Free Sonos Arc Soundbar Through Costco

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
A dark grey Sonos Arc on an empty background.
Sonos

It’s nearly impossible to buy a gadget nowadays that doesn’t have a microphone, this includes home entertainment gear. Well, Sonos is releasing a mic-free version of its Arc soundbar. It’s exclusive to Costco, unfortunately, but you do save $50 if you decide to buy this model.

The bar shares the “SL” branding that Sonos uses with all of its other mic-free products. The Costco model of the Arc comes in a special “shadow edition” color, which translates to a dark gray. The regular version with microphones comes in black. Your soundbar will be super stealthy and blend in with your home theater setup either way.

Otherwise, everything else seems to be the same, including sound quality. Of course, being a “smart” soundbar, Sonos has been continuously updating the firmware of its system, recently adding support for multichannel LPCM surround sound over HDMI eARC.

The exclusivity to Costco does have a benefit: a $50 savings. So, you’re looking at $749 versus the usual $799 price at most other retailers. The SL model is perfect for those who’d rather not have an always-on microphone built-in to their home entertainment system. And if you ever decide you want an always-on microphone, you can always link up your Sonos equipment to an Amazon Echo or Google Assistant speaker.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker USB C Power Strip with Power Delivery, 3 Outlets and 30W 3 USB (1 USB C, 2 USB A) Surge Protector, PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord, Flat Plug, for Home, Office, and Dorm Room
715 people were interested in this!

Bike Phone Mount, VUP Silicone Phone Stand for Bicycle, 360° Adjustable, Face & Touch ID, Universal Motorcycle Phone Mount for iPhone 11/Pro/XS/MAX/XR/X/7/8/Plus, 4.0''~6.5'' Cellphones
412 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
412 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
226 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
214 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
202 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Titanium Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
198 people were interested in this!

Set of 6 Flameless Christmas LED Windows Candles Sets with Clips Suction Cup,and Removable Silver Candleholders, Remote Included.Warm White LED,9inch
186 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
165 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
136 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular