Get a Free $50 Amazon Gift Card When You Buy One Year of Microsoft 365

One of Amazon’s daily deals is offering a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Family and a $50 gift card for Amazon for just $99.99. Normally, the Microsoft plan alone costs that much, so it’s like you’re getting a $50 gift for free, especially if you were planning on purchasing the Microsoft 365 Family plan to begin with.

The subscription to the Microsoft 365 Family plan lasts for a full year, but it is set up to renew automatically so be sure to toggle that option off if you don’t want to continue the plan beyond that point. You can stop auto-renewal any time after purchase while still maintaining the benefits of your subscription for the remainder of its duration.

Microsoft 365 Family covers up to six people, and works across multiple desktop and mobile devices on both Windows and macOS. The subscription gives you access to all of Microsoft 365’s popular Office applications, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint. You’ll also get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage per person (so, 6TB total), which makes the deal even sweeter. It’s a great option for anyone working from home or going to school remotely.

The $50 Amazon gift card will be delivered physically via mail, and comes in a small envelope. This makes it a perfect gift or stocking stuffer idea for the holidays, if you don’t want to keep it for yourself. The gift card has no expiration date or fees.

