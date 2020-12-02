Prove You’re a True Hufflepuff With the New $120 LEGO Hogwarts Crest Artwork

Who said LEGO is just for little kids? The company’s focus on art posters just expanded, and this time it’s after Harry Potter fans. Now you can show off your favorite Hogwarts House with the new $119.99 LEGO Hogwarts Crest art posters, coming in January 2020.

Much like the art posters that came before it, you can build and rebuild the Hogwarts Crest set to show off any of the four houses. But if you’re a true fan, you could buy four of the same set and display the Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw crests side by side. Or combine them into the full Hogwarts Crest.

Each set comes with 4,249 pieces, including nine canvas wall décor plates, an exclusive Harry Potter logo tile, a brick-built frame, and a hanging element and tile tool.

As with the previous posters, LEGO also released a soundtrack to go along with your art, so you have something appropriate to listen to while building. The soundtrack features stories of people who worked on the Harry Potter films and LEGO sets, giving you an inside look into the process behind their creation.

The LEGO Hogwarts Crest will release in January 2020, will cost $119.99. You don’t have to worry about picking a particular set to get your favorite crest; the single kit can become any of the four houses.