X
Popular Searches

Prove You’re a True Hufflepuff With the New $120 LEGO Hogwarts Crest Artwork

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The Hogwarts Crest in LEGO form.
LEGO

Who said LEGO is just for little kids? The company’s focus on art posters just expanded, and this time it’s after Harry Potter fans. Now you can show off your favorite Hogwarts House with the new $119.99 LEGO Hogwarts Crest art posters, coming in January 2020.

Much like the art posters that came before it, you can build and rebuild the Hogwarts Crest set to show off any of the four houses. But if you’re a true fan, you could buy four of the same set and display the Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw crests side by side. Or combine them into the full Hogwarts Crest.

Four Hogwarts Crests side by side in LEGO form
LEGO

Each set comes with 4,249 pieces, including nine canvas wall décor plates, an exclusive Harry Potter logo tile, a brick-built frame, and a hanging element and tile tool.

As with the previous posters, LEGO also released a soundtrack to go along with your art, so you have something appropriate to listen to while building. The soundtrack features stories of people who worked on the Harry Potter films and LEGO sets, giving you an inside look into the process behind their creation.

The LEGO Hogwarts Crest will release in January 2020, will cost $119.99. You don’t have to worry about picking a particular set to get your favorite crest; the single kit can become any of the four houses.

Source: LEGO

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker USB C Power Strip with Power Delivery, 3 Outlets and 30W 3 USB (1 USB C, 2 USB A) Surge Protector, PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord, Flat Plug, for Home, Office, and Dorm Room
713 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
413 people were interested in this!

Bike Phone Mount, VUP Silicone Phone Stand for Bicycle, 360° Adjustable, Face & Touch ID, Universal Motorcycle Phone Mount for iPhone 11/Pro/XS/MAX/XR/X/7/8/Plus, 4.0''~6.5'' Cellphones
411 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
225 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
215 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
200 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Titanium Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
198 people were interested in this!

Set of 6 Flameless Christmas LED Windows Candles Sets with Clips Suction Cup,and Removable Silver Candleholders, Remote Included.Warm White LED,9inch
189 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
163 people were interested in this!

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Multihost 2.4 GHz + Blutooth Connectivity - Black
138 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular