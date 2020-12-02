Discovery’s New Streaming Service, Discovery+, Launches in January

If you love watching history and nature programming, we’ve got good news: Discovery’s new streaming service, Discovery+, is launching in the U.S. on January 4, 2021. It’ll be available on most major platforms with two plan options, one with ads and another that’s ad-free. But it’s also yet another service asking for your hard-earned dollars.

Discovery+ previously launched in the UK in November, but more international coverage is set to follow the United States in 2021, including Brazil, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and certain countries in Asia.

The service will mimic much of Discovery’s current TV catalog, with over 55,000 episodes across more than 2,000 shows. You can also expect access to exclusives at launch like the 90 Day Journey series, a first look at Magnolia Network’s programming, and access to BBC nature documentaries. Discovery+ will also, at least initially, include popular Discovery channels like Animal Planet, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Lifetime, and the History Channel.

With so many other streaming services available, it’s understandably difficult to consider paying for one more. However, with so many popular channels on its roster, Discovery+ is a viable option for anyone who loves documentaries, home improvement series, and reality TV, as well as anyone thinking about cord cutting.