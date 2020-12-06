8 Amazing Subscription Boxes for All Types of Snack Lovers

Let’s be honest—everyone loves a good snack. Here at Review Geek, we love snacks so much we decided to scour the web and find the best snack subscription boxes that’ll deliver tasty treats right to your doorstep every month. From popcorn to exotic snacks around the globe, we know you’ll love these picks.

And don’t worry, we even found a few options that cater to specific dietary needs, with snacks for vegans or those doing Keto. It’s also worth noting that while most of the subscription boxes focus solely on snacks, a few include additional items—like beverages and meal items—or at least give you the option to add them to your monthly delivery.

International Snacking: Universal Yums

If you’ve ever wished you could snack your way around the world, you’re not alone. And with Universal Yums (starts at $13.75), you can. Each month, you’ll receive a box full of snacks from a different country. Each box contains a unique combination of sweet and salty snacks that are difficult (and in some cases, impossible) to find in the United States. You’ll also receive a booklet that guides you through your snack adventure with trivia and other fun surprises.

There are three boxes you can choose from: the Yum Box, which starts at $13.75 per box; the Yum Yum Box, which starts at $22.92 per box; and the Super Yum Box, which starts at 35.75 per box. The basic Yum Box includes at least six snacks, the Yum Yum Box includes at least 12 including those featured in the basic Yum Box, and the Super Yum option includes at least 20 including everything in the Yum Yum Box (try saying that 10 times fast).

You can opt for a month-by-month subscription, or set up something more long term with the 3-, 6-, or 12-month options. Boxes ship on the 15th of every month, and you can easily skip a month as needed if you need extra time to finish your last box of snacks. Past boxes have included exotic snacks from Russia, Egypt, Spain, Thailand, Ukraine, Colombia, Turkey, Scandinavia, Indonesia, Brazil, and other regions.

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth: Candy Club

Candy Club (starts at $29.99) wants to help you live sweetly, with its delightful variety of sweet, sour, and chocolate candies. Partnering with small artisan candy makers and famous candy producers alike, Candy Club offers a wonderfully curated selection of candies. The company is so sure you’ll like its offerings that it guarantees you a free replacement if you don’t. The candy subscription box’s only downside is that it limits shipping to the contiguous United States.

From Sweetheart Pretzels and Cappuccino Biscotti Bites to Strawberry Sour Belts and Neapolitan Taffy, Candy Club has something for everyone. Seriously. Oh, and did we mention that each cup of candy comes in its own little jar? Because it does, and that’s awesome.

You have two options to choose from here: the Fun Box, which includes six 6-ounce candy cups for $29.99 per month, and the Party box, which comes with six 13-ounce candy cups for $39.99 per month. There’s also the option to gift a subscription, with a handful of Mostly Sweets or Mostly Sours options to choose from, making it a great option for you (or, okay, for a friend or coworker). How sweet is that?

Snacks, but Healthy: Love With Food

You don’t have to go crazy calorically to enjoy a nice snack. In fact, Love With Food (starts at $7.99 per month) lets you enjoy tons of awesome health-conscious snacks, curated and sent to your doorstep each month. And, how about another perk? For each box it sends out, Love With Food donates at least one meal to American families in need. That’s two great reasons to feel good about these snacks.

The Love With Food team works hard to curate each box and seeks unique all-natural or organic snacks. It tries to avoid artificial colors and flavoring, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, and trans fats, so you can snack every day with peace of mind.

Love With Food offers three options: the Tasting box ($7.99-$9.99 per box), with at least 7 snacks; the Deluxe box ($16.50-$19.95 per box), with at least 15 snacks; and a Gluten-Friendly box ($19.99-$24.99 per box), which features at least 10 snacks. Past items include things like Tillamook beef jerky, popchips, MadeGood bars, Harvest Snaps green pea crisps, and Foodstirs minute mug cake mix. It’s a solid variety to appease sweet and salty snackers alike.

Unique Japanese Snacks: TokyoTreat

Japan is famous for many exciting reasons, including their creative and tasty snacks. With TokyoTreat (starts at $22.50 per month), you, too, can enjoy fun candy and snacks shipped directly from Tokyo via 2-5 day Express DHL delivery. The Japanese subscription box is full of familiar items, like Pocky, alongside classic and limited time snacks.

Either box option includes a Japanese candy guidebook and multiple full-size items. The Classic box starts at $22.50 per month. It comes with 12 full-size items, including 4 full-size Japanese snacks, 2 Dagashi (comparable to American penny candy), and a DIY Japanese candy kit. The other option, the Premium box, starts at $31.50. It comes with 17 full-size items including an anime snack, a party pack, 3 Dagashi, a Japanese drink, a DIY Japanese candy kit, and 5 full-size Japanese snacks.

Boxes contain a variety of popular snacks from brands like Hi-Chew, Pretz, Jagabee, Meiji, and Colbee. You might see items like roll cakes, curry chips, custard cakes, sweet potato osatsu crackers, milk coffee, dango, and Japanese flavors of KitKits, Oreos, and Pringles.

Vegan-Friendly Treat: Vegancuts

There are tons of amazing vegan snacks out there, and Vegancuts ($24.95/mo) offers the best of the best. The vegan subscription box also goes beyond snacks by including meal items and drinks, so you get a well-rounded delivery each month that supplements your weekly meal plan and satisfies any snack cravings.

Vegancuts is 100% vegan and cruelty free, and includes at least 10 sweet and savory items in each box. Past boxes have included a variety of items, from Sriracha puffs and chocolate-covered pumpkin seeds to apple cinnamon puffs and vegan mac and cheese. You might even get drink items like tea or a superfood smoothie. Vegancuts’ expert curators search far and wide for the latest snack ideas and trends each month, so you’ll never be bored.

You can go month-by-month with Vegancuts, or opt for a 3-month, 6-month, or 12-month subscription, the latter two of which will help you save money. Vegancuts ships internationally as well, so it’s a perfect gift idea for you or a friend no matter where you live.

For Keto Dieters: The Keto Box

If you’re following a keto diet, don’t worry: you can still snack thanks to The Keto Box (starts at $36 per month). The Keto Box offers month-to-month plans as well as prepaid 3- or 6-month plans. Every box includes at least 10 low-carb snacks along with a free 28-day meal plan, exclusive coupons, free shipping, and a free 20-minute Keto Coaching call once you’ve received the second month’s box.

Each box includes on-the-go snacks like bars, nuts, meat items, cookies, and sweets. You’ll also get baking ingredients (like cookie or brownie mixes) and a variety of keto-approved sweeteners, condiments, sauces, and drinks. This keto subscription box actively works to avoid items over 5g net carbs or that use non-keto sweeteners, so you can easily incorporate a fun snack into your lifestyle without stressing over your macros.

Past boxes have included items like flax crackers, chocolate hazelnut syrup, pancake mix, almond butter, snack bars, and cheese crisps. After receiving a box, you’ll be able to provide feedback on it to help The Keto Box better curate future boxes. The subscription box currently only ships to the United States and Canada, however.

Pop Up Some Fun: Kernel Crate

Thanks to Kernel Crate ($15/mo), you don’t need to go to the movies to snack on popcorn. Kernel Crate’s facilities are also completely tree nut- and peanut-free, so it’s a great snack for those with nut allergies. Past flavors include pickle, horchata, cinnamon roll, peaches & cream, cranberry orange, peppermint, and sour cream and onion. You’ll also have the opportunity to vote on featured flavors for the upcoming month.

The service keeps things simple and only has one option, but it comes with three fun flavors per shipment. Orders placed between the 1st-14th of the month are shipped on the 15th, and orders placed between the 15th and the end of the month are shipped on the 1st of the next month, this ensures the freshest popcorn possible.

For the Jerky Lovers Out There: SumoJerky

If you prefer your snacks meaty and not sweety, you’ll find something to love in SumoJerky (starts at $23 per month). It focuses on gourmet beef jerky picks from around the world. In fact, SumoJerky sources its jerky picks from brands like Lucky Jerky, Stuart & Co. Righteous Felon Jerky Cartel, Chops Snacks, Bull & Cleaver, Katie’s Beef Jerky, and others.

The jerky subscription box offers three options: 3 bags of jerky for $23 per month, 6 bags of jerky for $44 per month, or 12 bags of jerky for $80 per month. Orders are typically processed and shipped within 2-4 days of being received. Every bag contains roughly two to four ounces of jerky, though bag sizes vary. And while SumoJerky focuses primarily on beef jerky, it occasionally throws in jerky made from pork, chicken, turkey, or salmon just for fun, and picks can range from mild to spicy.