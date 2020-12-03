ZTE’s Axon 20 5G has both Fingerprint Sensor and Camera Hidden Under the Screen

All the cool kids (and by “kids” I mean “multi-billion-dollar international smartphone manufacturers) are sticking stuff under the screen these days. Not content to merely hide a fingerprint sensor beneath the display, ZTE is doing so with the front-facing camera, too. This double aesthetic boost will debut with the Axon 20 5G, releasing later this month.

Aside from that super-clean front, the Axon 20 5G is a gentle evolution of last year’s Axon 10 Pro 5G. It does away with the curved screen edges in favor of a more typical “bezel-free” design. And what a screen it is: at 6.92 inches, it’s among the biggest available on a mainstream phone, though the OLED panel is only 1080 pixels wide. It does refresh at up to 90 hertz.

Underneath is a Snapdragon 765G processor—a slightly dated choice, especially with the new 888 just announced, and since last year’s model had an 800-series. ZTE is generous with the RAM and storage, though, at 8GB and 128GB, respectively. The battery is big at 4200, though if anything, that seems small on such a large device. It can charge at up to 30 watts, though there’s no mention of wireless charging.

ZTE seems to be all in on camera excess. In addition to the 32 megapixel selfie cam underneath the screen, there’s a 64 megapixel primary rear shooter, an 8MP ultrawide, plus a pair of supplementary 2MP sensors for macro and depth. If only the company was as committed to software: the phone is launching with Android 10, months after Android 11 updates started coming out.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G will launch in the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, and ZTE’s home territory of China. A United States launch is notably absent, possibly due to the company’s ongoing government issues. The rollout starts on December 21st, though a price is still forthcoming.