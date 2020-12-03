X
Popular Searches

ZTE’s Axon 20 5G has both Fingerprint Sensor and Camera Hidden Under the Screen

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
ZTE Axon 20 5G
ZTE

All the cool kids (and by “kids” I mean “multi-billion-dollar international smartphone manufacturers) are sticking stuff under the screen these days. Not content to merely hide a fingerprint sensor beneath the display, ZTE is doing so with the front-facing camera, too. This double aesthetic boost will debut with the Axon 20 5G, releasing later this month.

Aside from that super-clean front, the Axon 20 5G is a gentle evolution of last year’s Axon 10 Pro 5G. It does away with the curved screen edges in favor of a more typical “bezel-free” design. And what a screen it is: at 6.92 inches, it’s among the biggest available on a mainstream phone, though the OLED panel is only 1080 pixels wide. It does refresh at up to 90 hertz.

Underneath is a Snapdragon 765G processor—a slightly dated choice, especially with the new 888 just announced, and since last year’s model had an 800-series. ZTE is generous with the RAM and storage, though, at 8GB and 128GB, respectively. The battery is big at 4200, though if anything, that seems small on such a large device. It can charge at up to 30 watts, though there’s no mention of wireless charging.

ZTE Axon 20 5G
ZTE

ZTE seems to be all in on camera excess. In addition to the 32 megapixel selfie cam underneath the screen, there’s a 64 megapixel primary rear shooter, an 8MP ultrawide, plus a pair of supplementary 2MP sensors for macro and depth. If only the company was as committed to software: the phone is launching with Android 10, months after Android 11 updates started coming out.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G will launch in the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, and ZTE’s home territory of China. A United States launch is notably absent, possibly due to the company’s ongoing government issues. The rollout starts on December 21st, though a price is still forthcoming.

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker USB C Power Strip with Power Delivery, 3 Outlets and 30W 3 USB (1 USB C, 2 USB A) Surge Protector, PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord, Flat Plug, for Home, Office, and Dorm Room
750 people were interested in this!

Klein Tools 11055 Wire Cutter and Wire Stripper, Stranded Wire Cutter, Solid Wire Cutter, Cuts Copper Wire
422 people were interested in this!

Bike Phone Mount, VUP Silicone Phone Stand for Bicycle, 360° Adjustable, Face & Touch ID, Universal Motorcycle Phone Mount for iPhone 11/Pro/XS/MAX/XR/X/7/8/Plus, 4.0''~6.5'' Cellphones
419 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
336 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
199 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
197 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
189 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Titanium Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
186 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
174 people were interested in this!

Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with Auto-Renewal + $50 Amazon Gift Card
167 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular