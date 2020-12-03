X
Go Off-Road With the New LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A young child playing with a LEGO Jeep Wrangler on a workbench.
LEGO

After a brief break with the  LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler, the company seems to be on a hot streak of Technic cars and SUVs. First, we had the Technic McLaren Senna GTR, then the Technic Ferrari 488 GTE. Now it’s time for something a little less sporty and a whole lot more dirty—the $49.99 Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

The Jeep replica covers all the bases for the well-known Wrangler Rubicon. That includes the hook and winch in the front, rear seats that fold down, and the ability to quickly remove the doors. You’ll even get the classic spare tire in the back—not that you’ll deal with flats in a LEGO build.

“Ask any Jeep Wrangler owner and they’ll tell you that their vehicle is just a bigger version of this new LEGO set,” said Mark Allen, Head of Jeep Design. “The design of the Jeep Wrangler allows them to take it apart, top off, doors off, reconfigure it, add new pieces from our Mopar team, and then put it back together again. This LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler should bring a new level of joy to our Jeep enthusiasts and help inspire future designers to the brand.”

A closeup of the LEGO Jeep wrangler showing its winch system.
LEGO

The LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon includes 665 pieces, a button-operated front steering system, and an axle-articulation suspension. It will be available on January 1 directly at the LEGO Store.

Source: LEGO

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

