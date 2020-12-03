Go Off-Road With the New LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

After a brief break with the LEGO Technic 6×6 Volvo Articulated Hauler, the company seems to be on a hot streak of Technic cars and SUVs. First, we had the Technic McLaren Senna GTR, then the Technic Ferrari 488 GTE. Now it’s time for something a little less sporty and a whole lot more dirty—the $49.99 Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

The Jeep replica covers all the bases for the well-known Wrangler Rubicon. That includes the hook and winch in the front, rear seats that fold down, and the ability to quickly remove the doors. You’ll even get the classic spare tire in the back—not that you’ll deal with flats in a LEGO build.

Look what just pulled up outside the LEGO Technic garage – the amazing @Jeep Wrangler Rubicon! Available from January 1st 2021. #LEGOTechnic #Jeep #JeepWrangler pic.twitter.com/1IsPqVpVDC — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) December 3, 2020

“Ask any Jeep Wrangler owner and they’ll tell you that their vehicle is just a bigger version of this new LEGO set,” said Mark Allen, Head of Jeep Design. “The design of the Jeep Wrangler allows them to take it apart, top off, doors off, reconfigure it, add new pieces from our Mopar team, and then put it back together again. This LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler should bring a new level of joy to our Jeep enthusiasts and help inspire future designers to the brand.”

The LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon includes 665 pieces, a button-operated front steering system, and an axle-articulation suspension. It will be available on January 1 directly at the LEGO Store.