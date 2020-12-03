X
Popular Searches

The Latest Emoji Kitchen Update is Serving Up Even More Emoji Combinations

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Google Emoji Kitchen new mashup options
Google

Gboard users are in luck: Google just updated Emoji Kitchen to include more than 14,000 fun and ridiculous emoji combinations, making it even easier to convey your very specific feelings. The update is available today for Gboard beta, and will be rolling out to all Gboard users across the next few weeks.

Emoji Kitchen was first introduced earlier this year, but only offered a few hundred emoji combinations at the time. You were able to tap on an emoji and see a few curated designs available to you. Now you’ll have more control, as Emoji Kitchen will allow you to pick any two smileys (with a few non-smiley options, as well) and mix them together.

If you want to get in on the fun, you can become a tester for Gboard beta today. Otherwise, you can download the smartphone keyboard app for your iOS or Android device and wait for the update to roll out over the next week or so.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker USB C Power Strip with Power Delivery, 3 Outlets and 30W 3 USB (1 USB C, 2 USB A) Surge Protector, PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord, Flat Plug, for Home, Office, and Dorm Room
750 people were interested in this!

Klein Tools 11055 Wire Cutter and Wire Stripper, Stranded Wire Cutter, Solid Wire Cutter, Cuts Copper Wire
422 people were interested in this!

Bike Phone Mount, VUP Silicone Phone Stand for Bicycle, 360° Adjustable, Face & Touch ID, Universal Motorcycle Phone Mount for iPhone 11/Pro/XS/MAX/XR/X/7/8/Plus, 4.0''~6.5'' Cellphones
419 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
336 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
199 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
197 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
189 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Titanium Black – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds with Charging Case for Calls & Music – Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound & Premium Comfort
186 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
174 people were interested in this!

Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with Auto-Renewal + $50 Amazon Gift Card
167 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular