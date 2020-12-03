The Latest Emoji Kitchen Update is Serving Up Even More Emoji Combinations

Gboard users are in luck: Google just updated Emoji Kitchen to include more than 14,000 fun and ridiculous emoji combinations, making it even easier to convey your very specific feelings. The update is available today for Gboard beta, and will be rolling out to all Gboard users across the next few weeks.

Emoji Kitchen was first introduced earlier this year, but only offered a few hundred emoji combinations at the time. You were able to tap on an emoji and see a few curated designs available to you. Now you’ll have more control, as Emoji Kitchen will allow you to pick any two smileys (with a few non-smiley options, as well) and mix them together.

If you want to get in on the fun, you can become a tester for Gboard beta today. Otherwise, you can download the smartphone keyboard app for your iOS or Android device and wait for the update to roll out over the next week or so.

Source: Google