X
Popular Searches

Razer’s Tiny Tomahawk NUC Desktop PC has a Not-So-Tiny Price

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Razer Tomahawk
Razer

Razer has been pushing into all kinds of new niches lately, but before yesterday, it had yet to sell a full standalone desktop PC. Which is weird, given its position as the trend-setter of the PC gaming world. After a few years of making limited case designs, the Tomahawk is Razer’s first top-to-bottom desktop gaming PC.

Razer calls the design both SFF (which stands for “small form factor,” a la Shuttle) and modular, which are both true. The latter description comes because it’s based on Intel’s NUC 9 platform: it includes a Compute Element module that contains the processor, motherboard, and RAM all in one piece, and add on the graphics card to suit your needs. That makes the Tomahawk considerably less modular than, say, a standard ATX desktop PC, but upgrading in different “chunks” (NUC module, M.2 SSDs, graphics card) should be fairly easy. Access to the internals is granted via a nifty sliding rail system on the rear.

Razer Tomahawk GPU slide
Razer

The NUC is based around a Core i9-9980HK, a powerful 8-core processor that’s a bit behind the cutting edge, because Intel hasn’t updated its Compute Element platform yet. The module includes two USB-C ports and four USB-A, plus an almost ancillary HDMI port, two Ethernet ports for hardwired networking, and a headphone jack on the rear. The rest of the I/O comes from the graphics card. The RGB-equipped case can handle a full-length card, and with its compact 750-watt power supply, it can keep it going, too. Generous venting on the side and rear keep the components cool. There’s a 512GB SSD drive and a 2TB hard disk in there, with an additional empty M.2 slot for extra storage. The setup uses 16GB of RAM (which should be upgradeable with laptop SO-DIMMs if you open up the Intel Compute Element), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Razer Tomahawk Intel NUC platform
Razer

But don’t expect the Tomahawk to be competitive in terms of price with home-built ITX gaming PCs, or even boutique offerings from other manufacturers, like the Corsair One. The base price for the tiny Tomahawk is $2400, and that doesn’t include a graphics card. If you want to add on the latest NVIDIA RTX 3080 instead of supplying your own, the price jumps up to $3640. Consider that, At the moment it’s “sold out” on Razer’s store, so it looks like the high price isn’t deterring the company’s biggest fans.

Source: Razer

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker USB C Power Strip with Power Delivery, 3 Outlets and 30W 3 USB (1 USB C, 2 USB A) Surge Protector, PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord, Flat Plug, for Home, Office, and Dorm Room
773 people were interested in this!

Klein Tools 11055 Wire Cutter and Wire Stripper, Stranded Wire Cutter, Solid Wire Cutter, Cuts Copper Wire
447 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
317 people were interested in this!

Delidigi 3 Pack iPencil Grip Ergonomic Silicone Sleeve Accessories Compatible with Apple Pencil 1st Generation (White, Pink, Avocado Green)
228 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
195 people were interested in this!

Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with Auto-Renewal + $50 Amazon Gift Card
194 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
182 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
174 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
171 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 2019
162 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular