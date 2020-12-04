Satechi’s New $30 MagSafe Charger Offers a Longer Cord and 7.5W of Charging

The iPhone 12 series of phones all come with MagSafe, a method that allows you to magnetically attach accessories to the back of them. Satechi is joining in on the fun by releasing its own version of the MagSafe charger, which supports up to 7.5W of power. The company is also making an optional Magnetic Sticker that allows you to use the charger with non-MagSafe phones.

By far the biggest upside to Satechi’s charger is that the cable is quite a bit longer than Apple’s version and comes in at a lower $29.99 price tag. Just note that you’ll be limited to 7.5W, as opposed to 15W from the first-party option. Satechi’s charger also comes in space gray versus the typical silver and white you’d get by opting for Apple’s charger.

And if you don’t have an iPhone 12? You can buy the $9.99 MagSafe Sticker and attach it to your case or on the phone itself. This allows you to use Satechi’s MagSafe charger without needing to shell out the cash for a new iPhone.

MagSafe itself is pretty nifty. In terms of chargers, it allows you to have wireless charging without the typical drawback of not being able to actively use your device when it’s on a mat. It’s also great with other accessories such as wallets, which could potentially save you space in your pocket.

Both products are available for pre-order and will begin shipping on December 16. If you pre-order before the 16, you can get 20% off when using the code MAGNET. The code is applicable whether you buy them both together or separately.