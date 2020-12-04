Save $100 on Samsung’s New Galaxy Watch3 with This Amazon Deal

Now is the perfect time to buy Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch3, as it’s currently on sale at Amazon for just $299. The incredible deal saves you $100 off the normal price, plus Amazon Prime card members will be able to save an additional 20% as well.

The deal is only applicable to the 41mm Bluetooth version in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, though you can still get $100 off the 45mm, LTE, and Bluetooth Titanium options.

The Galaxy Watch3 comes in a variety of sizes, finishes, and colors, and offers tens of thousands of watch faces to customize yours with. Plus, its military-grade durability, water resistance, and long-lasting battery means it can keep up with your day-to-day adventures.

The watch is loaded with tools for tracking your fitness activities and sleep quality, with features like run coaching and breathing guides for de-stressing. Bixby integration means it can read your texts, make a call, and more, plus built-in Samsung Pay lets you pay for things even if you leave your wallet at home. The watch pairs seamlessly with both Android and select iOS devices, as well.