Save $100 on Samsung’s New Galaxy Watch3 with This Amazon Deal

Now is the perfect time to buy Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch3, as it’s currently on sale at Amazon for just $299. The incredible deal saves you $100 off the normal price, plus Amazon Prime card members will be able to save an additional 20% as well.

The deal is only applicable to the 41mm Bluetooth version in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, though you can still get $100 off the 45mm, LTE, and Bluetooth Titanium options.

The Galaxy Watch3 comes in a variety of sizes, finishes, and colors, and offers tens of thousands of watch faces to customize yours with. Plus, its military-grade durability, water resistance, and long-lasting battery means it can keep up with your day-to-day adventures.

The watch is loaded with tools for tracking your fitness activities and sleep quality, with features like run coaching and breathing guides for de-stressing. Bixby integration means it can read your texts, make a call, and more, plus built-in Samsung Pay lets you pay for things even if you leave your wallet at home. The watch pairs seamlessly with both Android and select iOS devices, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS, Bluetooth) Smart Watch with Advanced Health Monitoring, Fitness Tracking , and Long lasting Battery - Mystic Bronze (US Version)

Upgrade your smartwatch and save a bunch of money with this terrific budget-friendly deal.

Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular