Deal Alert: You Can Grab the LEGO Harley-Davidson Fat Boy for $35 Off ($65)

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A LEGO Motorcycle on a kickstand.
LEGO

LEGO sets are great. But they’re also expensive. So any sale that comes along is one that you should jump on, especially if you can get it with free shipping. Act fast, and you can get the LEGO Harley-Davidson for $64.99, about $35 the regular price.

You won’t be ordering from LEGO, though; you’ll get it directly from the famous motorcycle company. Today we all learned that Harley-Davidson sells LEGO sets. Well, a LEGO set.
It’s quite the LEGO set, too; you get a 1023 piece LEGO Harley-Davidson Fat Boy complete with red “paint job”, review mirrors, and a kickstand. You’ll have to provide your own “vroom vroom” sound effects, but we won’t judge.

If you’re a motorcycle fan, you’ll likely appreciate the attention to detail like the beefy tires and the accurate fuel tank and speed gauge. It even has working pistons. Best of all, Harley-Davison is offering free standard shipping. Act fast, and you’ll get it before Christmas. Considering that it’s out of stock entirely at the LEGO website, this is a great deal all around.

Buy on Harley-Davidson

via The Brick Fan

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

