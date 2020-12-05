These Ugly Sweaters From Microsoft Are a Perfect Gift for the Geek in Your Life

It’s that time of year again. Get out your wallets and start buying ugly sweaters for your loved ones! This time around, Microsoft has your back. The company is offering three different designs: MS Paint, Windows XP, and Windows 95.

When it comes to sizing, all three shirts come in the standard, small, medium, large, XL, 2X, and 3X sizes. Microsoft warns that these will not arrive in time for Christmas, and will “ship by January 29, 2021.” Each shirt will run you $70 a pop, and from December 1 through the 23, Microsoft will donate $20 to the non-profit organization Girls Who Code.

In addition, you’ll you can grab a few free Skype and Teams compatible backgrounds to spice up your video calls.

Accessorize your Windows Soft-wear: These free MS Paint downloads, including Teams and Skype backgrounds, plus classic MS Paint in Windows 95, will add the perfect touch to your virtual get-togethers. Invite friends or family with Skype!

What are you waiting for? Pick one (or two, or three) up for your favorite geek in your life.