X
Popular Searches

These Ugly Sweaters From Microsoft Are a Perfect Gift for the Geek in Your Life

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Girl wearing Microsoft Paint holiday sweater
Microsoft

It’s that time of year again. Get out your wallets and start buying ugly sweaters for your loved ones! This time around, Microsoft has your back. The company is offering three different designs: MS Paint, Windows XP, and Windows 95.

When it comes to sizing, all three shirts come in the standard, small, medium, large, XL, 2X, and 3X sizes. Microsoft warns that these will not arrive in time for Christmas, and will “ship by January 29, 2021.” Each shirt will run you $70 a pop, and from December 1 through the 23, Microsoft will donate $20 to the non-profit organization Girls Who Code.

In addition, you’ll you can grab a few free Skype and Teams compatible backgrounds to spice up your video calls.

Accessorize your Windows Soft-wear: These free MS Paint downloads, including Teams and Skype backgrounds, plus classic MS Paint in Windows 95, will add the perfect touch to your virtual get-togethers. Invite friends or family with Skype!

What are you waiting for? Pick one (or two, or three) up for your favorite geek in your life.

Buy MS Paint at Microsoft
Buy Windows 95 at Microsoft
Buy Windows XP at Microsoft

Source: Microsoft

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Adapter and Car Charger, Power IQ 3.0 Type C PD, Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car, Wireless Calling with Bluetooth 5.0, Noise Cancellation -T2
828 people were interested in this!

Klein Tools 11055 Wire Cutter and Wire Stripper, Stranded Wire Cutter, Solid Wire Cutter, Cuts Copper Wire
454 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
290 people were interested in this!

Delidigi 3 Pack iPencil Grip Ergonomic Silicone Sleeve Accessories Compatible with Apple Pencil 1st Generation (White, Pink, Avocado Green)
255 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
201 people were interested in this!

Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with Auto-Renewal + $50 Amazon Gift Card
201 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
181 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
170 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
165 people were interested in this!

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 2019
162 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular