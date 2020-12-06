X
Improve Google TV’s Content Recommendations by Telling It What You Like

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
One of the best things about Chromecast with Google TV is its personalized show and movie recommendations. But it can take a while for Google TV to figure out your shtick, and even then, it isn’t always accurate. That’s why the latest Google TV update enables you to improve your recommendations by directly telling Google what you like and dislike.

Rolling out this week, Google TV’s latest update includes a “Content Preferences” option in the Settings. After opening “Content Preferences,” Google will ask you to rate a series of shows and movies. Once that’s done, Google applies your new preferences to your Google account, improving recommendations across all of the company’s services.

Google is rolling out the latest Chromecast with Google TV update now, but it may take a few days to reach your device. If you don’t see the option to update your content preferences manually, try adding shows and movies that you care about to your Watchlist, and make sure to mark any recommendation content that you’ve already seen as “watched.”

Are your Google TV recommendations still inaccurate? Check out Google’s blog post explaining how to get the best recommendations from Google TV.

Source: Google via Android Central

