Add Hands-Free Alexa to Your Car With iOttie’s Aivo Connect Dashboard Mount

There’s nothing more dangerous than playing with your GPS or looking through Spotify while driving. Still, very few cars have effective or up-to-date voice controls. iOttie wants to solve the problem with its $90 Aivo Connect, a smartphone dashboard mount that doubles as a wireless charger and a hands-free Alexa Auto system.

The Aivo Connect pairs with your car’s sound system using Bluetooth, effectively turning your vehicle into a giant Echo smart speaker. You can use it to ask for directions, to make calls, to change your music, or to control your smart home without pressing any buttons. And thanks to Alexa Auto Mode, the Aivo Connect can turn your phone into a hands-free smart vehicle display with glanceable information, navigation instructions, and more.

But the Aivo Connect isn’t just an Echo speaker for your car; it’s also a dashboard mount for your smartphone and a 10-watt wireless charger. And unlike other smartphone car mounts, the Aivo Connect benefits from an “Auto Sense mounting system” that automatically closes its arms as you place your phone in its cradle.

The Aivo Connect is available on Amazon for $90 and works with Android and iOS devices. It’s a strong alternative to your car’s built-in voice controls, although it’s a lot more expensive than other Alexa Auto systems like the Echo Auto (which is on sale for $20 today) and the Anker Roav Viva. iOttie also plans to release an Alexa-compatible driving dashcam called the Aivo View by 2021.