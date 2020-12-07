Buy This Adorable Animatronic Baby Yoda, You Must

X
Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
On the one hand, you could spend $375 on a life-sized Baby Yoda that doesn’t even move its arms. You wouldn’t regret it (I don’t). But if you’d like to spend less, and get something that moves and make noises, check out this Animatronic The Child, in variations with and without a carrier. It’s adorable.

At 7.2 inches, this Baby Yoda (or the Child or, Spoiler Alert, Grogru) is half the height of the actual puppet, but if you’re planning to buy the Child for a child, that might be perfect. After all, if you pay extra, it includes a carrying bag that hangs across the chest like a Baby Bjorn or over the shoulder (like a proper Mandalorian).

But a carrying case isn’t the highlight of the toy. The Child toy moves! Not walking around, mind you, but the Child will turn his head, close his eyes, lift his hands, and react to you patting his head. He’ll make noises, and yes, he’ll “use the Force.” He even waggles his ears, which is almost enough reason to buy him.

According to Hasbro, he has 25 sound and motion combinations, and if you lay him down, he’ll “take a Force nap.” Did we mention this toy is adorable? He even comes with a removable Mandalorian pendant.

You can grab the Animatronic Child without a carrying case from Amazon or get it with a carrying case from Hasbro. Just be warned, Amazon says it won’t arrive before Christmas, and Hasbro isn’t saying either way.

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition 7.2-Inch-Tall Toy by Hasbro with Over 25 Sound and Motion Combinations, Toys for Kids Ages 4 and Up

Little Baby Yoda never looked so cute. He waggles his ears, he closes his eyes, he 'uses the Force' and he makes little noises. What's not to love?

The Child Animatronic Edition Figure with Carrier

 For a little more, you get everything that’s great about Baby Yoda plus a carrying case. That way a child in your life (even an adult child) can carry around THE Child.

