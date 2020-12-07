X
Popular Searches

You Can Now Jam Out to Apple Music on Google’s Nest Speakers

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Apple Music logo on dark background
Apple

Google’s Nest line of speakers, including the Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Mini are gaining support for Apple Music. Users in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Japan will be able to play any of the 70 million+ songs from the service just by using your voice.

To do this, simply link your Apple Music account within the Google Home app. You can optionally choose the service as your default option. Otherwise, you’ll need to specify “on Apple Music” every time.

Just like any other music streaming service on Nest devices, you can specify a song, artist, album, or playlist. You’ll also be able to take advantage of multi-room if you have multiple smart speakers in your home. Simply say “Hey Google, play music everywhere,” or “Hey Google, play this in the living room and bedroom.”

Strangely enough, Apple Music did briefly appear in the Google Home app early last year but then quickly disappeared. And even if you were one of the lucky few that saw it, selecting it as an option did absolutely nothing.

Apple Music is a great music streaming service if you’re looking to integrate a traditional “local” library with a vast streaming catalog. It costs $10 a month for an individual plan and $15 for a family, up to six. Naturally you can sign up for the service at Apple’s site. You’ll even get a free trial.

With support for Google’s Nest speakers, Apple Music is available almost everywhere: including on Android, Windows (through iTunes), on the web. Even Amazon’s Echo devices have supported it for several years now. But better late than never, especially now you can buy the excellent Nest Audio speaker for better sounding music.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Adapter and Car Charger, Power IQ 3.0 Type C PD, Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car, Wireless Calling with Bluetooth 5.0, Noise Cancellation -T2
1025 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
317 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
225 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
224 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS, Bluetooth) Smart Watch with Advanced Health Monitoring, Fitness Tracking , and Long lasting Battery - Mystic Bronze (US Version)
219 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
170 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
160 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
110 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
109 people were interested in this!

Panasonic Cordless All-in-One Advanced Wet & Dry Rechargeable Womens Electric Shaver For Sensitive Skin With Bikini Attachment and Pop-Up Trimmer
108 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular