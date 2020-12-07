You Can Now Jam Out to Apple Music on Google’s Nest Speakers

Google’s Nest line of speakers, including the Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Mini are gaining support for Apple Music. Users in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Japan will be able to play any of the 70 million+ songs from the service just by using your voice.

To do this, simply link your Apple Music account within the Google Home app. You can optionally choose the service as your default option. Otherwise, you’ll need to specify “on Apple Music” every time.

Just like any other music streaming service on Nest devices, you can specify a song, artist, album, or playlist. You’ll also be able to take advantage of multi-room if you have multiple smart speakers in your home. Simply say “Hey Google, play music everywhere,” or “Hey Google, play this in the living room and bedroom.”

Strangely enough, Apple Music did briefly appear in the Google Home app early last year but then quickly disappeared. And even if you were one of the lucky few that saw it, selecting it as an option did absolutely nothing.

Apple Music is a great music streaming service if you’re looking to integrate a traditional “local” library with a vast streaming catalog. It costs $10 a month for an individual plan and $15 for a family, up to six. Naturally you can sign up for the service at Apple’s site. You’ll even get a free trial.

With support for Google’s Nest speakers, Apple Music is available almost everywhere: including on Android, Windows (through iTunes), on the web. Even Amazon’s Echo devices have supported it for several years now. But better late than never, especially now you can buy the excellent Nest Audio speaker for better sounding music.