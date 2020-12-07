It’s 2020, So We’re All Here for Mario Lopez in ‘A Recipe For Seduction’

Look, some things don’t need to make sense to be awesome. Take the KFC Double Down, a “sandwich” that literally puts fried chicken where the bread should go. And speaking of KFC, it teamed with Lifetime to make this year’s best romance movie. A Recipe For Seduction, starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don't want to miss! "A Recipe For Seduction" starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

You might think this is a joke, we sure did, but it appears to be a real thing. For a few years now, KFC has been getting more brazen and bold with its marketing stunts. Remember when the fried chicken company released a romance novel titled Tender Wings of Desire for Mother’s day? We do.

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

Now the company is back with the most obvious follow-up, a romance “mini-movie.” We don’t know much about it, but calling it a “mini-movie” might be generous, as it only runs about 15 minutes. We’re guessing “marketing stunt extended commercial” didn’t have the same ring.

But we don’t care either; Mario Lopez is a buff Colonel Sanders, ready to reveal the secrets of his herb and spices (did I really just type that sentence?).

Lifetime says the “mini-movie” will air on December 13 at Noon (no time zone mentioned) on the Lifetime channel. According to Variety, KFC will also run a promotion through Uber Eats. Anyone that orders delivery can get six extra crispy tenders for free with a purchase totaling more than $20.

We can’t wait.