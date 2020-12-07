X
Popular Searches

It’s 2020, So We’re All Here for Mario Lopez in ‘A Recipe For Seduction’

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A movie poster for 'A Recipe for Seduction' with Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders
A+E Networks

Look, some things don’t need to make sense to be awesome. Take the KFC Double Down, a “sandwich” that literally puts fried chicken where the bread should go. And speaking of KFC, it teamed with Lifetime to make this year’s best romance movie. A Recipe For Seduction, starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders.

You might think this is a joke, we sure did, but it appears to be a real thing. For a few years now, KFC has been getting more brazen and bold with its marketing stunts. Remember when the fried chicken company released a romance novel titled Tender Wings of Desire for Mother’s day? We do.

Now the company is back with the most obvious follow-up, a romance “mini-movie.” We don’t know much about it, but calling it a “mini-movie” might be generous, as it only runs about 15 minutes. We’re guessing “marketing stunt extended commercial” didn’t have the same ring.

But we don’t care either; Mario Lopez is a buff Colonel Sanders, ready to reveal the secrets of his herb and spices (did I really just type that sentence?).

Lifetime says the “mini-movie” will air on December 13 at Noon (no time zone mentioned) on the Lifetime channel. According to Variety, KFC will also run a promotion through Uber Eats. Anyone that orders delivery can get six extra crispy tenders for free with a purchase totaling more than $20.

We can’t wait.

Source: LIfetime

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Adapter and Car Charger, Power IQ 3.0 Type C PD, Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car, Wireless Calling with Bluetooth 5.0, Noise Cancellation -T2
1025 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
317 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
225 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
224 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS, Bluetooth) Smart Watch with Advanced Health Monitoring, Fitness Tracking , and Long lasting Battery - Mystic Bronze (US Version)
219 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
170 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
160 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
110 people were interested in this!

Adonit Note+ Digital Pencil with Palm Rejection, Pressure Sensitivity, Support Tilt Stylus for iPad Pro 3rd, 4th Gen (11/12.9 Inch), iPad 6 , 7, 8th Gen, iPad Air 3, 4th Gen, iPad Mini 5th Gen (Black)
109 people were interested in this!

Panasonic Cordless All-in-One Advanced Wet & Dry Rechargeable Womens Electric Shaver For Sensitive Skin With Bikini Attachment and Pop-Up Trimmer
108 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular