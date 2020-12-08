Go Ahead and Buy a PS5 DualSense Controller, They Work on Steam Now

Okay, PC gamers, it’s time to bite the bullet and buy a PS5 controller. Steam now supports PS5 DualSense controllers, bringing next-gen haptic feedback, gyro controls, and more to your favorite games. The only thing that’s missing is adaptive trigger support, which could arrive in the future.

The PS5 DualSense works with all Steam games over a Bluetooth or wired connection. Most of its features work by default, including the LED light strip, the trackpad, gyro control, and haptic feedback. That said, only a few games like Death Stranding, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and No Man’s Sky are tailored by their developers to take full advantage of the DualSense controller.

If you want to fine-tune your PS5 controller for Steam games, simply enable PlayStation Configuration Support in your General Controller Settings. Then, you can press the PlayStation button on your controller while in-game to remap buttons, adjust gyro sensitivity, change how the touchpad works, or program Action Sets and Action Layers (controller profiles that you can hot-swap while in-game).

DualSense support rolls out through Steam’s latest client update. The new update also fixes a bug that identifies the Xbox Series X controller as two separate controllers and adds a directional swipe mode for use with trackpads and gyro controls. Valve has not announced when Steam will support the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers.

