The Newest Razer Blade 15 Base Laptop is Slightly Cheaper at $1500

There’s a lot to say about gaming brand Razer. And we’ve said it. But one of the most common elements of Razer is that their stuff tends to be expensive. For example: Razer’s “entry level” Blade 15 Base laptop is now $1500…and that’s $100 less than the previous “cheapest” version of the 15-inch Blade.

Fifteen hundred bucks gets you a tenth-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch, 1080p 120Hz screen. The GPU is a GTX 1660 Ti, which is definitely on the lower end of the spectrum as far as modern PC gaming is concerned, but it’s more than enough to play most games at 60 frames per second (with a few settings compromises).

The 256GB M.2 SSD isn’t very impressive, especially for a gaming laptop, but it’s possible to expand that storage cheaply thanks to a second, empty M.2 slot. That’s something the older version of the laptop didn’t offer. Other expansion options include two USB-A and two USB-C ports, full-sized HDMI, and a headphone jack, all crammed into a body .81 inches (20.5mm) thin. Note that it looks like this revised version does away with the dedicated Ethernet port.

There’s not much said about the laptop’s battery life—it’s very hard to gauge longevity while games are running!—but its 60.8WHr battery is bigger than most. The base model gets an RGB keyboard, but not per-key lighting.

Make no mistake, this is still a very expensive laptop for what you’re getting. But there’s undeniable appeal in the understated gamer tones of Razer’s laptop designs, especially with its all-black aluminum body. The Blade 15 Base is up for pre-order now, shipping out December 25th…or probably, slightly after that date.