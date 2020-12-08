X
Popular Searches

Crush Some (LEGO) Cars with Two New $20 LEGO Monster Trucks

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain

How do you improve upon the cool factor of LEGO? How about a LEGO Monster Truck! If you’re a fan of LEGO and a fan of Monster Trucks (and who isn’t?), then the news gets and better and better. LEGO just announced new LEGO Technic Monster Jam Max-D and Monster Jam Grave Digger sets. Best of all? They’ll only set you back $19.99.

For a little less than an Andrew Jackson, you’ll get 230 pieces for the Max-D set and 212 pieces for the Grave Digger set. Both come with “pull back action” that sends the car off racing and ready to crush whatever is its way.

The sets fall into the technic series, and you can expect a little bit of difficulty, due in part to the pull-back motor. But LEGO rates these sets as suitable for children ages seven and up, which makes it a more approachable Technic set.

Pick your favorite Monster Truck (or buy both!), and you’ll get custom graphics and details for the truck. That includes the Max-D’s spikes and fire graphics and the Grave Digger’s moveable crossbones flag. Naturally, you get large tires, headlights, and bold colors.

But when you finish demolishing everything in your path, you can rebuild either truck as an offroad buggy. That makes this a two-in-one set, which isn’t bad for $20. LEGO says both the Grave Digger and the Max-D will release January 1st. Not in time for Christmas, but just in time for a happy new year.

An Affordable LEGO Monster Truck

Shop Now

LEGO Technic Monster Jam Grave Digger

 A Grave Digging Monster Truck”]For all your Monster Truck and LEGO needs, this set will only cost you about $20. And it doubles as an offroad buggy.
For Fans of the Max-D

LEGO Technic Monster Jam Max-D

 If you prefer the Max-D Monster Truck, this one is for you. Still only $20, still doubles as an off-road buggy.

Shop Now

 

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad for Multiple Utensils, Heat-Resistant, BPA-Free Spoon Rest & Spoon Holder for Stove Top, Kitchen Utensil Holder for Ladles, Tongs & More - by Zulay (Gardenia)
795 people were interested in this!

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition 7.2-Inch-Tall Toy by Hasbro with Over 25 Sound and Motion Combinations, Toys for Kids Ages 4 and Up
326 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
247 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
234 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
216 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
198 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
178 people were interested in this!

Keyboard Wrist Rest Gaming Tenkeyless Memory Foam Hand Palm Rest Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and Repair (14.2 inch, Black)
161 people were interested in this!

Yubico - YubiKey 5 NFC - Two Factor Authentication USB and NFC Security Key, Fits USB-A Ports and Works with Supported NFC Mobile Devices - Protect Your Online Accounts with More Than a Password
131 people were interested in this!

Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Adapter and Car Charger, Power IQ 3.0 Type C PD, Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car, Wireless Calling with Bluetooth 5.0, Noise Cancellation -T2
126 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular