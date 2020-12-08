Crush Some (LEGO) Cars with Two New $20 LEGO Monster Trucks

How do you improve upon the cool factor of LEGO? How about a LEGO Monster Truck! If you’re a fan of LEGO and a fan of Monster Trucks (and who isn’t?), then the news gets and better and better. LEGO just announced new LEGO Technic Monster Jam Max-D and Monster Jam Grave Digger sets. Best of all? They’ll only set you back $19.99.

For a little less than an Andrew Jackson, you’ll get 230 pieces for the Max-D set and 212 pieces for the Grave Digger set. Both come with “pull back action” that sends the car off racing and ready to crush whatever is its way.

The sets fall into the technic series, and you can expect a little bit of difficulty, due in part to the pull-back motor. But LEGO rates these sets as suitable for children ages seven and up, which makes it a more approachable Technic set.

Pick your favorite Monster Truck (or buy both!), and you’ll get custom graphics and details for the truck. That includes the Max-D’s spikes and fire graphics and the Grave Digger’s moveable crossbones flag. Naturally, you get large tires, headlights, and bold colors.

But when you finish demolishing everything in your path, you can rebuild either truck as an offroad buggy. That makes this a two-in-one set, which isn’t bad for $20. LEGO says both the Grave Digger and the Max-D will release January 1st. Not in time for Christmas, but just in time for a happy new year.

An Affordable LEGO Monster Truck

LEGO Technic Monster Jam Grave Digger A Grave Digging Monster Truck”]For all your Monster Truck and LEGO needs, this set will only cost you about $20. And it doubles as an offroad buggy.