Whip Yourself Into Shape With Apple Fitness+, Launching on December 14

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Apple Fitness+ on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
Apple

Apple’s Fitness+ subscription service is launching on December 14 after being announced at an event in September. It will set you back $9.99 a month (or $79.99 a year) and requires a compatible Apple Watch paired with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. At launch, you’re looking at 10 workout types:  High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown.

Apple Watch has been extremely popular as a fitness device. And with Fitness+, the company is leveraging that popularity by making it the core of the experience. For example, if there’s a few minutes left during an intense session, the time will be highlighted to let you know you’re almost done.

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), the service will know what types of workouts you’re into and will recommend different workouts based on your history. And if you have an Apple Music subscription, Fitness+ will integrate that into your workouts, helping you stay focused on the task at hand.

Apple Fitness+ video with Apple Watch next to it with active workout
Apple

Fitness+ recommends workouts that match what the user already enjoys doing so they can jump right in with something familiar, suggests they try something new, helps them discover a new trainer, or proposes a workout to complement their current routine.

Apple says that you’ll get new content every week with varying trainers, lengths, and music. That way you’re not stuck doing the same thing every week. The company also has something they call “Absolute Beginner” workouts, which is perfect for those who are just getting started with exercising. Or maybe you’ve taken a break from exercising for a few weeks (or months) and need help getting back into the groove.

As mentioned earlier, the service will set you back $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. Another option is to bundle it in with Apple One, which will run you $29.99 a month. It includes Apple Music, 2 TB of iCloud storage, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and of course Apple Fitness+. Just remember, you’re really only saving money if you actually use all those subscriptions.

Either way, you really don’t have an excuse. Get out there and whip yourself into shape!

Source: Apple via The Verge

Peter Cao Peter Cao
