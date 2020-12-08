Sonos Adds Support for Dual Sub Setups, Doubling the Boom in Your Living Room

You can never have too much bass in your expensive home theater. Sonos fans can now pair two Sonos Subs together to add some extra boom to the living room. But in typical Sonos fashion, you need to meet a few requirements before setting up your twin subwoofers.

The first requirement is a Sonos speaker or amplifier. The Sonos Sub doesn’t work without a Sonos Arc, Beam, Playbar, Playbase, or Sonos Amp. You also need the latest version of the Sonos 2 app (Android/iOS) and a 3rd generation Sonos Sub. The second Sub in your setup can be an older model, but Sonos says that you need the extra processing power of a 3rd gen Sub to make the magic happen.

Don’t own a Sonos Sub? Prepare to dip into your savings. New Sonos Subs cost $700 apiece or $1,400 a pair—and that’s not counting the price of a compatible Sonos speaker or amplifier. There are much cheaper home theater solutions out there that support dual-subwoofer setups and are infinitely less restrictive than Sonos products.

In other Sonos news, the company is bringing back the Union LA Edition of its Sonos One SL speaker. The specially designed speaker, which features a Harlem Toile design by Sheila Bridges, costs $250 and is on sale at Union LA. Sonos is also selling a mic-free version of its Sonos Arc soundbar at Costco for the reduced price of $750.