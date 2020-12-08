X
Popular Searches

This Nordic Office in a Box Brings a Whole New Meaning to ‘Remote Work’

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Ööd Office Room set up in a forest
Ööd

Ever wanted to escape the office and spend a day working in a park instead? Or better yet, what if you could bring your office to the park? Well, you’ll soon be able to. Estonia-based Ööd has created a backyard office room that’ll let you get the peace and quiet you need for work…if you have $20,000.

The “office in a box” concept will soon be available for purchase on Amazon (starting at $19,900), and is just big enough to comfortably allow two people to set up camp. The smaller 97-square foot fits two work areas, or you can opt for the slightly larger model, which has a bathroom and small kitchen.

It only takes a few hours to install, and you can even opt for a furnished option. In addition to covering for the steep price tag, however, you’ll also need to pay for a few additional costs:

List of what costs will be covered by Ööd and which ones the customer is responsible for
Ööd

Ööd’s concept was birthed in 2016 by two brothers, Jaak and Andreas Tiik. The company also makes other tiny home-esque iterations, like a yoga room, a studio, a play room, and a winter garden. The style of the construction is a nod to Nordic minimalism, making each option an obvious choice for escaping the worries and woes of the world. The mirrored windows give you privacy while you’re in the office room and allow the box to reflect and better blend in with its surroundings.

Ööd has seen so much demand for its products in recent months—thanks to an increasing interest in tiny homes and, of course, the coronavirus—the company is now planning to open a branch in the States in 2021.

via Business Insider

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad for Multiple Utensils, Heat-Resistant, BPA-Free Spoon Rest & Spoon Holder for Stove Top, Kitchen Utensil Holder for Ladles, Tongs & More - by Zulay (Gardenia)
795 people were interested in this!

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition 7.2-Inch-Tall Toy by Hasbro with Over 25 Sound and Motion Combinations, Toys for Kids Ages 4 and Up
326 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
247 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
234 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
216 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
198 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
178 people were interested in this!

Keyboard Wrist Rest Gaming Tenkeyless Memory Foam Hand Palm Rest Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and Repair (14.2 inch, Black)
161 people were interested in this!

Yubico - YubiKey 5 NFC - Two Factor Authentication USB and NFC Security Key, Fits USB-A Ports and Works with Supported NFC Mobile Devices - Protect Your Online Accounts with More Than a Password
131 people were interested in this!

Anker Roav Bluetooth Car Adapter and Car Charger, Power IQ 3.0 Type C PD, Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car, Wireless Calling with Bluetooth 5.0, Noise Cancellation -T2
126 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular