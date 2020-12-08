X
Wyze’s New $60 24/7 Monitoring Kit Protects Your Home for Less

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A little over a year and a half ago, Wyze unveiled smart home sensors for prices well below the competition. But Wyze Sense worked best for smart home solutions, not security, and the sensors weren’t always reliable. Now Wyze is back with upgraded sensors and an affordable 24/7 monitoring solution.

Wyze Home Monitoring takes on similar DIY security solutions like Simplisafe directly. For $60, you get the hardware for free and a year subscription to home monitoring. If you’d rather just buy the sensors, you can do that. The upgraded sensors will set you back $50, and you can opt-in to the monitoring plan for $5 a month. If you plan to use it, the first deal is better.

But if you’re interested in smart home capabilities, the upgraded sensors are worth a look. The $49.99 kit gets you a Wyze Sense v2 Hub, Wyze Sense Keypad, 2 Wyze Sense Entry Sensors v2, a Wyze Sense Motion Sensor v2, and a window decal. That’s more expensive than the original Wyze Sense kit, but you do get a hub and keypad.

Wyze tapped Noonlight to power its home monitoring service, and it uses the Hub as the brains of the operation. The Wyze Hub connects to Wi-Fi or ethernet and can sound an 85dB siren to scare off intruders. Naturally, you can tie in your Wyze cameras too.

When you leave your dwelling, you can set the Hub to away with the keypad or mark yourself home when you arrive. If something trips the alarm, Noonlight will reach out to local law enforcement on your behalf.

You can pre-order the Wyze Home Monitoring kit right now, and Wyze says it will ship sometime in March 2021.

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

