X
Popular Searches

Learn About Your Kids’ Favorite Shows With Netflix’s Kids Activity Report

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
An illustration of Netflix's Kids Activity Report in action.
Netflix

It isn’t always possible to watch TV with your kids, especially when they have infinite screen time. That’s why Netflix is testing Kids Activity Report, a tool that breaks down what your kids are watching so you can connect over their favorite shows. Netflix is also testing a Family Profile setting that suggests shows and movies for your whole family to enjoy.

As reported by The Verge, Netflix is inviting customers with a Netflix kids profile to try out Kids Activity Report. Apart from telling you what shows your kids watch, the Activity Report explains the themes of each show that your kid is watching and even tells you about your kids’ most-watched characters. If that’s not enough, the Kids Activity Report also gives you a Joke of the Day, printable coloring pages, and fun quiz games based on your kids’ top shows.

Kids Activity Report could help you connect with your kids over shows and movies that you don’t have the time to watch. It may also help you monitor what your kids are watching when they’re unsupervised, or give you insight into what kinds of show or movie merchandise they might want for Christmas this year. All said, parents may want a Kids Activity Report for every streaming service after experiencing it on Netflix.

Netflix is also testing a new Family Profiles feature. Family Profiles uses the watch history of all your Netflix profiles to suggest family-friendly content that everyone in your home will enjoy. Predictably, your Family Profile does not suggest movies more mature than PG-13 or shows beyond TV-14.

Parents can try Kids Activity Report, but only after receiving an email invitation from Netflix. Family Profiles are also rolling out now, although you have to opt-in after seeing an “Add Family” popup on the Netflix website. Check your inbox to see if you’re invited to try Kids Activity Report, and log in to Netflix to see if you can make a Family Profile.

Source: Netflix via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad for Multiple Utensils, Heat-Resistant, BPA-Free Spoon Rest & Spoon Holder for Stove Top, Kitchen Utensil Holder for Ladles, Tongs & More - by Zulay (Gardenia)
840 people were interested in this!

Keyboard Wrist Rest Gaming Tenkeyless Memory Foam Hand Palm Rest Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and Repair (14.2 inch, Black)
346 people were interested in this!

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition 7.2-Inch-Tall Toy by Hasbro with Over 25 Sound and Motion Combinations, Toys for Kids Ages 4 and Up
344 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
236 people were interested in this!

Yubico - YubiKey 5 NFC - Two Factor Authentication USB and NFC Security Key, Fits USB-A Ports and Works with Supported NFC Mobile Devices - Protect Your Online Accounts with More Than a Password
225 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
223 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
222 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
213 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
201 people were interested in this!

FIDO U2F Security Key, Thetis [Aluminum Folding Design] Universal Two Factor Authentication USB (Type A) for Extra Protection in Windows/Linux/Mac OS, Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, SalesForce, GitHub
130 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular