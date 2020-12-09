Learn About Your Kids’ Favorite Shows With Netflix’s Kids Activity Report

It isn’t always possible to watch TV with your kids, especially when they have infinite screen time. That’s why Netflix is testing Kids Activity Report, a tool that breaks down what your kids are watching so you can connect over their favorite shows. Netflix is also testing a Family Profile setting that suggests shows and movies for your whole family to enjoy.

As reported by The Verge, Netflix is inviting customers with a Netflix kids profile to try out Kids Activity Report. Apart from telling you what shows your kids watch, the Activity Report explains the themes of each show that your kid is watching and even tells you about your kids’ most-watched characters. If that’s not enough, the Kids Activity Report also gives you a Joke of the Day, printable coloring pages, and fun quiz games based on your kids’ top shows.

Kids Activity Report could help you connect with your kids over shows and movies that you don’t have the time to watch. It may also help you monitor what your kids are watching when they’re unsupervised, or give you insight into what kinds of show or movie merchandise they might want for Christmas this year. All said, parents may want a Kids Activity Report for every streaming service after experiencing it on Netflix.

Netflix is also testing a new Family Profiles feature. Family Profiles uses the watch history of all your Netflix profiles to suggest family-friendly content that everyone in your home will enjoy. Predictably, your Family Profile does not suggest movies more mature than PG-13 or shows beyond TV-14.

Parents can try Kids Activity Report, but only after receiving an email invitation from Netflix. Family Profiles are also rolling out now, although you have to opt-in after seeing an “Add Family” popup on the Netflix website. Check your inbox to see if you’re invited to try Kids Activity Report, and log in to Netflix to see if you can make a Family Profile.