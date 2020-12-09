X
Popular Searches

Sharp Debuts an Alexa-Compatible Microwave You Can Voice Control

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
An Alexa-compatible microwave in a kitchen.
Sharp

While you can already get an AmazonBasics Microwave with Alexa powers, it’s fairly limited in the voice commands you can do. Sharp is ready to one-up Amazon, or two-up as it were, with an Alexa-compatible Microwave in two sizes. The size isn’t the only difference, though. The more you spend, the more voice commands you get.

You may be thinking, “Why would I want voice controls on a microwave?” and that’s a fair question. When you put the food in the microwave, the buttons are right there after all. But not everyone can easily use buttons on the microwave.

For anyone who is vision impaired or has other difficulties using buttons, voice commands can be a big benefit. Sharp also fine-tuned the machine for popcorn. As long as you buy Orville Redenbacher (and only that brand), you won’t have to worry about reading the instructions or getting the time right. All you have to do is tell Alexa to “microwave classic popcorn,” and it will do the rest.

The new microwave comes in two sizes, the $150 1.1 cubic foot SMC1139FS and the $170 1.4 cubic foot SMC1449FS. Size isn’t the only difference, however. The smaller microwave comes with over 30 voice commands and an additional ten voice-only presets. The larger option has 70 voice commands and an additional voice-only presets.

Sharp says the microwaves are coming soon but didn’t list an exact date or retailer you can find them at yet. You’ll also have to buy an Alexa speaker or display to take advantage of the voce commands if you don’t already have one.

An Alexa-Powered Micrwoave

Shop Now

1.1 cu. ft. 1000W Sharp Stainless Steel Smart Carousel Countertop Microwave Oven

 This mid-size 1.1 cubic foot microwave comes with over 30 voice commands you can use to speed up your food heating process.
An Alexa-Compatible Micrwoave

1.4 cu. ft. 1000W Sharp Stainless Steel Smart Carousel Countertop Microwave Oven

This larger 1.4 cubic foot microwave steps up to 70 voice commands and a slightly larger size. Still perfect for popcorn.

Shop Now
READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad for Multiple Utensils, Heat-Resistant, BPA-Free Spoon Rest & Spoon Holder for Stove Top, Kitchen Utensil Holder for Ladles, Tongs & More - by Zulay (Gardenia)
840 people were interested in this!

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition 7.2-Inch-Tall Toy by Hasbro with Over 25 Sound and Motion Combinations, Toys for Kids Ages 4 and Up
344 people were interested in this!

Keyboard Wrist Rest Gaming Tenkeyless Memory Foam Hand Palm Rest Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and Repair (14.2 inch, Black)
344 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
235 people were interested in this!

Yubico - YubiKey 5 NFC - Two Factor Authentication USB and NFC Security Key, Fits USB-A Ports and Works with Supported NFC Mobile Devices - Protect Your Online Accounts with More Than a Password
222 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
222 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
220 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
213 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
206 people were interested in this!

FIDO U2F Security Key, Thetis [Aluminum Folding Design] Universal Two Factor Authentication USB (Type A) for Extra Protection in Windows/Linux/Mac OS, Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, SalesForce, GitHub
129 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular