X
Popular Searches

Eufy’s Excellent Video Doorbell is an Impressive $80 Off Today ($140)

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain

If you don’t have a video doorbell, you are missing out. It’s hands down the best and most important smart home device you can own. But video doorbells are expensive and often require wiring to your home. But today, our pick for the best overall video doorbell is $80 off. For $140, you get a wireless doorbell far cheaper than the best of the rest.

While many video doorbells start at $200 and then require a subscription to enable the features you really want, like people and package detection, Eufy eschews all that. The Eufy video doorbell doesn’t rely on the cloud, it doesn’t require subscriptions, and it keeps all your video in your hands. You own it, and no one else can touch it.

RELATEDThe Eufy Doorbell Does the Impossible and Skips Mandatory Subscriptions

This upgraded version of Eufy’s doorbell doesn’t require wiring to your home, though you can if you’d rather skip recharging batteries. You get excellent 2K resolution video and built-in local artificial intelligence (A.I.) that can identify people and alert you as they approach the door. In our review of the previous wired version, we noted the A.I. was extremely impressive, though it occasionally mistook shadows for people.

You can talk with those people, of course, and even set up custom pre-recorded greetings if you don’t have time to respond to a visitor. The doorbell records all its video to a local hub you store in your home. Eufy uses AES-256 data encryption protocols to keep your video storage and transmissions safe.

Since you’re skipping the need for an ongoing subscription, the Eufy Doorbell saves you money over the long run, and grabbing it for another $80 off only increases those savings. Jump on it now before the deal expires.

An affordable video doorbell.

eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation

The Eufy Video doorbell doesn't require wires, the cloud, or subscription. All your video stores to a local hub, saving you money and leaving you in control of your data.

   Shop Now   

$139.99
More offers

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad for Multiple Utensils, Heat-Resistant, BPA-Free Spoon Rest & Spoon Holder for Stove Top, Kitchen Utensil Holder for Ladles, Tongs & More - by Zulay (Gardenia)
840 people were interested in this!

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition 7.2-Inch-Tall Toy by Hasbro with Over 25 Sound and Motion Combinations, Toys for Kids Ages 4 and Up
344 people were interested in this!

Keyboard Wrist Rest Gaming Tenkeyless Memory Foam Hand Palm Rest Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and Repair (14.2 inch, Black)
344 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
235 people were interested in this!

Yubico - YubiKey 5 NFC - Two Factor Authentication USB and NFC Security Key, Fits USB-A Ports and Works with Supported NFC Mobile Devices - Protect Your Online Accounts with More Than a Password
222 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
222 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
220 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
213 people were interested in this!

Set of 10 Flameless Ivory Window Candles with Removable Silver Candle Stands, 20 AA Batteries, Remote Control, Daily Timer, Window Suction Cups, Battery Operated LED Light
206 people were interested in this!

FIDO U2F Security Key, Thetis [Aluminum Folding Design] Universal Two Factor Authentication USB (Type A) for Extra Protection in Windows/Linux/Mac OS, Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, SalesForce, GitHub
129 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular