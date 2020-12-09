Eufy’s Excellent Video Doorbell is an Impressive $80 Off Today ($140)

If you don’t have a video doorbell, you are missing out. It’s hands down the best and most important smart home device you can own. But video doorbells are expensive and often require wiring to your home. But today, our pick for the best overall video doorbell is $80 off. For $140, you get a wireless doorbell far cheaper than the best of the rest.

While many video doorbells start at $200 and then require a subscription to enable the features you really want, like people and package detection, Eufy eschews all that. The Eufy video doorbell doesn’t rely on the cloud, it doesn’t require subscriptions, and it keeps all your video in your hands. You own it, and no one else can touch it.

This upgraded version of Eufy’s doorbell doesn’t require wiring to your home, though you can if you’d rather skip recharging batteries. You get excellent 2K resolution video and built-in local artificial intelligence (A.I.) that can identify people and alert you as they approach the door. In our review of the previous wired version, we noted the A.I. was extremely impressive, though it occasionally mistook shadows for people.

You can talk with those people, of course, and even set up custom pre-recorded greetings if you don’t have time to respond to a visitor. The doorbell records all its video to a local hub you store in your home. Eufy uses AES-256 data encryption protocols to keep your video storage and transmissions safe.

Since you’re skipping the need for an ongoing subscription, the Eufy Doorbell saves you money over the long run, and grabbing it for another $80 off only increases those savings. Jump on it now before the deal expires.