X
Popular Searches

Apple and Cloudflare Are Teaming Up to Build a More Secure DNS Protocol

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
A person using the internet on a Macbook.
Vizilla/Shutterstock

The folks over at Apple and Cloudflare are looking to further help protect your privacy. The duo is releasing a new internet protocol, dubbed Oblivious DNS-over-HTTPS, or ODoH for short. The goal is to make it harder for your internet service provider (ISP) to track which websites you’re visiting.

In simple terms: when you go on your phone or computer and go to a site, your web browser uses a DNS (domain name system) resolver to convert the website into an IP address, which is then used to figure out where the site is on the internet. Think of it like traditional snail mail. You can’t just send a letter or package with just a name. You know who it’s going to, but the post office won’t. You have to put in a mailing address. A site’s URL is an easy way for you to know where to go, while the IP address is what gets you there.

Currently, this process isn’t encrypted, meaning your DNS resolver—which typically defaults to going to your ISP unless you’ve manually changed it—can log what sites you visit if they choose to. And they typically do, as most ISPs already sell your browsing history to third-party advertisers.

ODoH tries to prevent this from happening by decoupling any DNS hits from the user itself. It does so by introducing a proxy that sits between you and the DNS server. Think of it like using a virtual private network) VPN. But instead of faking your location and IP address, which could theoretically be linked back to you if someone tried to figure it out, ODoH makes it so that your DNS doesn’t know who made the request. It only knows which sites have been requested.

So, if a sizable amount of people start using ODoH, all the DNS server will see is one massive blob requesting sites versus a bunch of individual ones. Cloudflare has already added support for ODoH requests via its 1.1.1.1 DNS service. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until your browser, operating system (OS), or both to support it.

Currently, only Mozilla’s Firefox has implemented the feature. Hopefully more come on board, especially since a ton of people are working from home. Internet privacy is more important than ever before.

via TechCrunch

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad for Multiple Utensils, Heat-Resistant, BPA-Free Spoon Rest & Spoon Holder for Stove Top, Kitchen Utensil Holder for Ladles, Tongs & More - by Zulay (Gardenia)
845 people were interested in this!

Keyboard Wrist Rest Gaming Tenkeyless Memory Foam Hand Palm Rest Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and Repair (14.2 inch, Black)
351 people were interested in this!

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition 7.2-Inch-Tall Toy by Hasbro with Over 25 Sound and Motion Combinations, Toys for Kids Ages 4 and Up
346 people were interested in this!

Stanley 33-735 35-Feet-by-1-1/4-Inch FatMax Tape Rule
298 people were interested in this!

Yubico - YubiKey 5 NFC - Two Factor Authentication USB and NFC Security Key, Fits USB-A Ports and Works with Supported NFC Mobile Devices - Protect Your Online Accounts with More Than a Password
239 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
217 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
216 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
215 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
211 people were interested in this!

eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation
207 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular