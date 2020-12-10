X
Popular Searches

The Pixel 2 Won’t Get Any More Software Updates: Here Are Your Upgrade Options

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Pixel 2 XL
Justin Duino

Google’s software support for its self-branded Pixel phones is second to none…well, except maybe Apple. But if you’re looking for an Android phone with frequent updates, it’s the only way to go. Unfortunately all good things, et cetera, and the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones have been given their very last software update after a little more than three years.

The Pixel 2 runs Android 11, and won’t be getting updated to Android 12 when it’s available (presumably sometime in the latter half of 2021). So sometime between now and then, you’re going to want a new phone. But which one? There are a few clear answers.

Pixel 4a or 4a 5G: The Obvious Upgrades

Pixel 4a 5G
Justin Duino
RELATEDPixel 4a Review: Google's Best Phone Yet, at Any Price

The most direct analog to the Pixel 2 on the market is the Pixel 4a, released earlier this year. It has a similar size and feature set, and despite being a “budget” phone, its upgraded hardware will be a huge boost to performance. It’s also amazingly efficient with its size, and it’s a battery champ among Android devices. And on top of all that, its value is unbeatable, with a retail price of just $350.

The Best Pixel at Any Price

Google Pixel 5 - 5G Android Phone - Water Resistant - Unlocked Smartphone with Night Sight and Ultrawide Lens - Just Black
   Shop Now   

$699.00
More offers

RELATEDGoogle Pixel 4a 5G Review: If I Could, I'd Take Away the "5G" Part

The Pixel 4a 5G is the alternative if you want the larger “XL” screen size—it also has 5G and a secondary rear camera. It’s $500, a $150 upgrade over the smaller 4a, but that seems fair given its extra screen space and battery power. The 5G is icing on the cake, though I doubt it will be a huge factor in everyday use.

They Really Meant the Pixel 4a XL

Google Pixel 4a with 5G - Android Phone - New Unlocked Smartphone with Night Sight and Ultrawide Lens - Just Black
   Shop Now   

$459.00
More offers

Pixel 5: Premium Splurge

Pixel 5
Cameron Summerson
RELATEDPixel 5 Review: The Nexus Returns

The Pixel 5 sounds like it’s a year “newer” than the budget-focused 4a, but that’s just Google’s weird branding: it came out only a few months later. It’s a freakin’ fantastic Android phone, and it’s in the same price range as the Pixel 2 was back in 2017. That said, the extras that you get over the similarly-sized Pixel 4a—wireless charging, 90Hz screen, slightly better camera, and water resistance—don’t seem like they justify double the price. But if you want the best Pixel-branded phone on the market, this is it.

Google's more affordable flagship

Google Pixel 5 - 5G Android Phone - Water Resistant - Unlocked Smartphone with Night Sight and Ultrawide Lens - Sorta Sage
   Shop Now   

$699.99
More offers

OnePlus 8 Pro: Mix It Up

Oneplus 8 Pro camera module
Cameron Summerson
RELATEDOnePlus 8 Pro Review: Settle Less, Pay More

The best way to get clean software and fast updates on Android is to buy a Pixel. But the customized software from OnePlus is a close second—some users actually prefer it—and the OnePlus 8 Pro is a fantastic high-end phone. While it can’t quite match the camera quality of Google’s software-enhanced sensors, it comes with a bigger, smoother 120Hz screen and gee-whiz features like 30-watt wireless charging and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also has a noticeably faster processor than the Pixel 5, and it was quickly updated to Android 11. But be aware: you’ll pay for the privilege.

The Android lover's superphone

OnePlus 8 Pro Ultramarine Blue, 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version, 12GB RAM+256GB Storage, 120Hz Fluid Display,Quad Camera, Wireless Charge, with Alexa Built-in
   Shop Now   

$799.00
More offers

iPhone 12: Come to the Dark Side

iPhone 12 on wooden table
Justin Duino
RELATEDiPhone 12 Mini Review: Phenomenal Cosmic Power, Itty Bitty Living Space

If you’re not a die-hard fan of the Android platform, you’ve probably considered switching over to iPhone. This year is a great time to do it: the iPhone 12 rocks, in pretty much all of its variations. The iPhone 12 Mini is the closest in size to the Pixel 2, with the standard version being pretty close to the Pixel 2 XL. Splurge on the iPhone 12 Pro if you want an unbeatable camera setup. While they’re pricey, that extra money gets you wireless charging and the very cool MagSafe accessory system, a new ceramic glass screen, and super-smooth performance.

RELATEDiPhone 12 Pro Review: Everything Old is New Again

But iPhones really shine if you’re all-in on the Apple ecosystem, with particular emphasis put on the Apple Watch. It’s far and away the best wearable on the market, years ahead of any options compatible with Android. Switching over to Apple is an expensive proposition, even if you don’t care about tablets or computers.

Yeah, it's really that good

New Apple iPhone 12 (64GB, Black) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription
   Shop Now   

$829.00
More offers

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

STANLEY FATMAX Tape Measure, 35-Foot (33-735)
569 people were interested in this!

Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad for Multiple Utensils, Heat-Resistant, BPA-Free Spoon Rest & Spoon Holder for Stove Top, Kitchen Utensil Holder for Ladles, Tongs & More - by Zulay (Gardenia)
458 people were interested in this!

Keyboard Wrist Rest Gaming Tenkeyless Memory Foam Hand Palm Rest Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and Repair (14.2 inch, Black)
377 people were interested in this!

eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation
373 people were interested in this!

Yubico - YubiKey 5 NFC - Two Factor Authentication USB and NFC Security Key, Fits USB-A Ports and Works with Supported NFC Mobile Devices - Protect Your Online Accounts with More Than a Password
268 people were interested in this!

Cable Sleeve, Cable Cover, Wire and Cord Hider - Set of 4 - Computer, TV or Desk Management - Home & Office Organizer Concealer - 20’' - Premium Flexible Neoprene Wrap, Zipper, Conduit - Black
253 people were interested in this!

VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties | 60Pk | 8 x 1/2" Straps, Multicolor | Strong Reusable Wire Management | Cord Bundling for Home Office and Data Centers
244 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
244 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
227 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
226 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular