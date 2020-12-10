Samsung’s 110-inch MicroLED TV is Basically the Viewscreen on the USS Enterprise

The 110-inch Samsung MicroLED TV isn’t the biggest television ever made. But it’s the biggest TV you can conceivably fit into a conventional living room, without some kind of custom installation. At exactly four times the size of a standard 55-inch, you’ll still probably need some help to get it in there.

Samsung announced its new 110-inch MicroLED TV in Korea today, and it’s so new that it doesn’t even have a model name. The “MicroLED” part is the big improvement here: by utilizing a grid of incredibly tiny, micrometer-fine LED backlights, MicroLED should be able to compete with (if not surpass) the contrast and image quality of expensive OLED panels. It’s also claiming a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours thanks to synthetic (not organic) materials.

Samsung first showed off MicroLED backlights on the even more unbelievable “The Wall” screen (up to 292 inches), but this is the first time they’ve appeared in a standard TV form factor. MicroLEDs should be available in smaller screens in the future, inevitably coming to high-end TV lines first.

There’s not a lot of technical information in Samsung’s announcement: it has 4K resolution and HDR processing, plus a 5.1 speaker setup integrated into the screen itself, no sound bar necessary. It’s going on sale in the first quarter of 2021. There’s no price—if you have to ask, then you can’t afford it.