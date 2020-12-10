X
These Roborock Robot Vacuum Deals Will Suck Up Dirt and Not Your Money

Josh Hendrickson
A white Roborock S4 vacuum, moving across a living room.
Roborock

Let’s be honest: vacuuming sucks (pun intended). It’s a monotonous task that’s too loud and takes too long, and no one really loves to do it. That’s a problem robot vacuums promise to solve by doing the work for you. But robot vacuums are expensive, right? Not today! You can get a Roborock Vaccum for up to $240 off, and all you have to do is click a checkbox.

Roborock, for those unfamiliar, is yet another robot vacuum brand in the vein of iRobot. But it offers iRobot some solid competition, thanks to its generally affordable prices and use of LiDAR to navigate your home. The company does a surprisingly good job of building a map of your home to vacuum more effectively.

Amazon has two models on sale, the S4 and the S6. Both come with LiDar capabilities, 2000 Pa suction, 180-minute run time, and the ability to selectively clean just the room you want. The main difference between the two? The S6 can also mop your home in addition to vacuuming.
We tried out the S6 and weren’t as impressed with its mopping capabilities and thus advised only to buy this model if it had a significant discount. Well, today’s the day.

If all you want is vacuuming, you can get the S4 for $70 off, bringing the price down to $360. And if the idea of a robot vacuum that also mops does sound good to you, the S6 model is $240 off, leaving you paying $660. Getting the deal is easy; head to Amazon and check the coupon option. Just don’t wait; sales like this don’t last long.

A Vacuum and mop

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Selective Room Cleaning, Super Strong Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi Connected, Alexa Voice Control

The Roborock S6 both vacuums and mops your home. And it uses a LiDAR system to map your rooms so it can get around without bump and go.

   Shop Now   

$599.99
More offers

Just a vacuum

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation, 2000Pa Strong Suction, Multi-Level Mapping, Wi-Fi Connected with No-go Zones, Ideal for Carpets and Pets Robotic Vacuum

If you don't need a mop, save a ton of money and get just the vacuum. You still get LiDAR and mapping features, just no water tank.

   Shop Now   

$429.99
More offers

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

