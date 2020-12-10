These Roborock Robot Vacuum Deals Will Suck Up Dirt and Not Your Money

Let’s be honest: vacuuming sucks (pun intended). It’s a monotonous task that’s too loud and takes too long, and no one really loves to do it. That’s a problem robot vacuums promise to solve by doing the work for you. But robot vacuums are expensive, right? Not today! You can get a Roborock Vaccum for up to $240 off, and all you have to do is click a checkbox.

Roborock, for those unfamiliar, is yet another robot vacuum brand in the vein of iRobot. But it offers iRobot some solid competition, thanks to its generally affordable prices and use of LiDAR to navigate your home. The company does a surprisingly good job of building a map of your home to vacuum more effectively.

Amazon has two models on sale, the S4 and the S6. Both come with LiDar capabilities, 2000 Pa suction, 180-minute run time, and the ability to selectively clean just the room you want. The main difference between the two? The S6 can also mop your home in addition to vacuuming.

We tried out the S6 and weren’t as impressed with its mopping capabilities and thus advised only to buy this model if it had a significant discount. Well, today’s the day.

If all you want is vacuuming, you can get the S4 for $70 off, bringing the price down to $360. And if the idea of a robot vacuum that also mops does sound good to you, the S6 model is $240 off, leaving you paying $660. Getting the deal is easy; head to Amazon and check the coupon option. Just don’t wait; sales like this don’t last long.