YouTube TV Subscribers, Check Your Email for a Free Chromecast with Google TV

Usually, we’re used to companies handing out free stuff to woo new subscribers and shafting loyal customers. Like that time YouTube TV handed out a Chromecast with Google TV to new subscribers only. But loyal YouTube TV subscribers rejoice because prices are going up again now Google is handing out a free Chromecast with Google TV to “long time friends.” Better go check your email.

The offer seems to be going out to existing YouTube TV subscribers, according to our Managing Editor, Justin Duino, who received one such email. In the email, Google explains it’s sending out free Chromecast with Google TV units to “longtime friends” of the service.

Here’s the text of the email so you know what to look for:

Hi Justin,

We wanted to say thanks and offer you, a longtime friend of YouTube TV, a new Chromecast with Google TV — on us.

‌

Click the button below to get a new Chromecast with Google TV (a $49.99 value) in the color Snow. Please be sure to claim this gift soon because it’s only available through December 31.*

‌

With the new Chromecast, you can level up your YouTube TV experience with features like a homepage that makes YouTube TV recommendations based on shows you like, as well as a voice remote to quickly jump to your favorites.

‌

Thanks for being part of YouTube TV.

The YouTube TV team

CLAIM YOUR OFFER

P.S. This offer is exclusively yours to enjoy and isn’t eligible if forwarded. Please be sure to redeem by December 31.

Justin subscribed to YouTube TV well over three years ago, lending credence to the “longtime friend” bit. On the other hand, our Editor-in-Chief, Cam Summerson, subscribed just over a year ago and didn’t get a free Chromecast offer. At least not yet.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a code that anyone can use either. You’ll have to get the email and follow the link it contains. It only works for one person and can’t be forwarded.

But you should check your email if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber. The new Chromecast with Google TV is not only an excellent streaming device; it fixes YouTube TV’s biggest annoyance.

If you don’t see any email, don’t forget to check your spam box. Better safe than sorry. At the very worst, $50 isn’t much to spend to get one of the best streaming sticks on the market.