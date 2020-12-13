X
Popular Searches

Who Knew? Light Is the Key to Spiders Weaving Webs in Space

Peter Cao @iPeterCao
Spider building an asymmetric web in zero gravity
BioServe Space Technologies, University of Colorado Boulder

I’m willing to bet a lot of people (including myself) are terrified of spiders. But that doesn’t mean they’re not interesting. In a two-month study led by Paula Cushing of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and Samuel Zschokke from the University of Basel at the International Space station, scientists found that Trichonephila clavipes spiders used lights as a substitute for gravity when placed in outer space as a way to not only orient and position themselves but weave their webs.

The duo used three cameras that were set up to take a picture every 5 minutes. They had two spiders on Earth, and two “arachnauts” up in outer space. Each was enclosed in their own case, in a controlled habitat. In total, they shot 14,528 photos. The scientists were able to use 14,021 of them as it showed the spiders in their resting position.

Normally, they build their webs asymmetrically, with their hubs near the top. The hub is a place where a spider hangs out while waiting for prey to trip the web. They usually face downwards, in the direction of gravity, until prey arrives.

But Cushing and Zschokke found that while in zero gravity, a light source was a key factor in the way spiders were weaving their webs. When present, the spiders built their webs similarly to how they would down on Earth (asymmetrically) with their hubs on top.

Where things got interesting is when scientists turned off the lights. In this environment, the spiders consistently weaved symmetric webs with no preference when it came to orientation, and their hubs were typically closer to the center. On Earth, the spiders tend to face downward while waiting for prey. In space, things went differently. Without light, spiders were much less likely to face downward. But leaving the lights on when the spiders weaved webs led to them facing downward more consistently. The spiders also had no reaction to the change in lighting for up to an hour, maintaining orientation they had chosen.

This lead Zschokke and Cushing to conclude that the spiders use light as a substitute to decide their orientation when there was no gravity. The eight-legged creatures also used light as a way to move closer to the top of the web. The researchers hadn’t even considered light when starting the experiment.

Spider building a symmetric web in zero gravity
BioServe Space Technologies, University of Colorado Boulder

Zschokke said, “We wouldn’t have guessed that light would play a role in orienting the spiders in space.” He cited that, “We were very fortunate that the lamps were attached at the top of the chamber and not on various sides. Otherwise, we would not have been able to discover the effect of light on the symmetry of webs in zero gravity.”

It’s stunning that the spiders were able to adjust themselves to the lack of gravity. Even Zschokke was shocked, saying, “That spiders have a back-up system for orientation like this seems surprising, since they have never been exposed to an environment without gravity in the course of their evolution.”

But not everything went according to plan. For example, they had planned to have four female spiders for the experiment. They were chosen as juveniles and as it turns out, they discovered two of them were males. Scientist wanted to control for sex, because a spider’s body structure and size are different, depending on its gender once they’ve become fully grown. The good news is that only one of the males made it on the ISS, while the other one remained on Earth.

Putting anything into outer space is always interesting. The fact that spiders were able to instantly adapt to the lack of gravity is absolutely mind blowing. It makes me curious how other animals may react in the great unknown.

Source: University of Basel via Gizmodo

READ NEXT
Peter Cao Peter Cao
Peter is a freelance writer for Review Geek. He started out 7 years ago writing about jailbreaking the iPhone and that evolved into writing about general Apple. And now? He’s just writing about tech. He’s written for several major online publications in the past and has written several thousand news and reviews articles over the years. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Urmust Laptop Notebook Stand Holder, Ergonomic Adjustable Ultrabook Stand Riser Portable with Mouse Pad Compatible with MacBook Air Pro, Dell, HP, Lenovo Light Weight Aluminum Up to 15.6"(Gray)
444 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
265 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
248 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
235 people were interested in this!

Ionic Hair Dryer, 1800W Professional Blow Dryer (with Powerful AC Motor), Negative Ion Technolog, 3 Heating/2 Speed/Cold Settings, Contain 2 Nozzles and 1 Diffuser, for Home Salon Travel Pregnant Kid
220 people were interested in this!

Delta Faucet Trinsic VoiceIQ Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer, Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Activated, Smart Home, Chrome 9159TV-DST
183 people were interested in this!

Hairgenics Pronexa Hair Bonder Bond Repairing Complex and Conditioner for Damaged and Treated Hair. 4 FL OZ Provides 8 full treatments
153 people were interested in this!

Google Pixel 4a with 5G - Android Phone - New Unlocked Smartphone with Night Sight and Ultrawide Lens - Just Black
149 people were interested in this!

Panasonic Cordless All-in-One Advanced Wet & Dry Rechargeable Womens Electric Shaver For Sensitive Skin With Bikini Attachment and Pop-Up Trimmer
143 people were interested in this!

MEATER Plus | 165ft Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer for The Oven Grill Kitchen BBQ Smoker Rotisserie with Bluetooth and WiFi Digital Connectivity
128 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular