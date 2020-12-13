The 9 Best Tech Gadgets to Beef Up Your Cooking Game

Every room in your house could benefit from having some fancy-shmancy technology in it, especially your kitchen. There are so many amazing gadgets out there that can make your baking and cooking adventures run smoother and more efficiently, so we figured we’d round up a few of our favorites and share them with everyone. It’s time to turn that tired-old kitchen into a smart kitchen.

From smart Wi-Fi air fryers and instant pots to smart displays that show us helpful recipe tutorial videos, we’re sure these are the best kitchen tech gadgets. After all, we’re huge fans of anything that takes care of the heavy lifting when it comes to cooking, especially when we get to reap the tasty benefits! So, grab a few things off our list and pull a seat up to the dinner table because your meals are about to get even better.

Cook Dinner on the Go: Instant Pot Smart WiFi

Instant pots are one of the most popular kitchen appliances out there, and with good reason. They can cook all sorts of things, from an impressive Sunday roast to tasty yogurt and birthday cakes. You can even use an Instant Pot as a saute pan, vegetable steamer, or rice cooker. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi combines eight appliances into one—including a slow cooker, steamer, and more—and is a particularly great appliance for home chefs of all skill levels.

The Instant Pot is compatible with Alexa over Wi-Fi, allowing you to control it with simple voice commands. You can also manage what you’re cooking with the Instant Pot mobile apps for iOS and Android, which is packed with over 1,000 recipes and enables you to verify cooking progress and receive alerts while you’re away from home (or, okay, just chilling on the couch).

In addition to the cooker, you’ll also receive accessories like the rice paddle, stainless-steel steam rack, measuring cup, and condensation collector. The Instant Pot itself also has built-in programs for cooking specific types of food, including ribs, soups, desserts, rice, poultry, and more. The inner pot is also dishwasher safe, which we love, making for easy cleanup.

Let Alexa Make You Some Coffee: Hamilton Beach Smart 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Enjoying a nice cup of coffee whenever you want just got even easier. With the Hamilton Beach Smart 12-Cup Coffee Maker, you can tell Alexa to start brewing your coffee even before you’re out of bed. You can also program it to run at the same time every day, which is great for mornings and afternoon pick-me-ups alike; all you need is the Alexa app for iOS or Android, or an Alexa-enabled smart speaker to kick things off.

The coffee maker can brew up to 12 cups of coffee at a time and has five clearly labeled buttons for power, brew strength, scheduling, starting a brew, and Wi-Fi connection. The glass carafe is designed with a drip-free pour spout so you won’t have to worry about messes. The coffee maker will even remind you when it’s time to clean it.

Cook Meat Like a Pro: MEATER Smart Meat Thermometer

Nothing is more disappointing than biting into a tough dry piece of meat. The MEATER Smart Meat Thermometer aims to prevent such tragedies from ever happening again with its dual temperature sensors and advanced cook estimator algorithm. The single wireless probe is a cinch to set up and use, and it works in ovens, smokers, and grills with all types of meat. It can monitor internal meat temperatures up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and ambient or external temperatures up to 527 degrees Fahrenheit.

The MEATER accompanying app (for iOS or Android) has a guided cook system that will walk you through every step of the cooking process, while simultaneously guaranteeing a perfect and consistent cook. It also lets you set up custom notifications based on desired temperature or duration. The app even has an advanced algorithm that estimates how long to cook the rest of your meal (like veggies and rice) based on the progress of your meat.

Plus, the Bluetooth probe has a range of 165 feet, meaning you can monitor how things are going on your smartphone or tablet from the comfort of your couch. The MEATER smart wireless meat thermometer is also dishwasher safe, so you can throw it in there after a grill session and forget about it.

Enjoy Fried Foods, Skip the Oil: COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer

Few foods are more delightful than those of the fried variety. And with the COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer, you can enjoy all the benefits of fried foods without any of the extra calories or messy oil. What’s more, you can even control the fryer with voice commands via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, or with its companion mobile app for iOS and Android. Plus, the app features over 100 pre-programmed recipes that you can directly connect to the air fryer, ensuring the perfect cook.

Air fryers typically cook faster than conventional ovens and produce crispier and tastier results. You can use this fryer’s series of one-touch presets to automatically cook things like steak, french fries, bacon, bread, and desserts. Or, you can opt to manually program in recipes. The fryer’s updated ergonomic angle makes it easier to view what you’re cooking without straining your neck, and its slim footprint won’t take up much space on your countertop.

Smart Displays

Though it might not seem obvious at first, having a smart display in your kitchen is actually a great idea. You can use a smart display to search for and view your favorite recipes or view a cooking tutorial video if you’re trying something new.

For Google Lovers: Google Nest Hub

For those with Google Pixels or other Android phones, the Google Nest Hub offers a familiar interface and your favorite voice assistant. The Nest Hub makes it easy to search for a recipe or video hands-free, so you can stay focused on whatever you’re cooking. But the Nest Hub isn’t limited to just recipes—you can also use it to control your connected smart-home devices, view your live camera feeds, set timers and reminders, and even catch up on the latest news stories.

And when you’re not using it for cooking, you can watch your favorite videos on YouTube, listen to music on Spotify, look at the weather forecast, or even scroll through your digital photo albums. It also enables you to do things like create routines and reminders, view your upcoming calendar events, and dim your smart bulbs to create a cozy dinner setting.

For Alexa Fans: Amazon Echo Show 8

For those who prefer Alexa to other smart voice assistants, check out Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 smart display. With its 8-inch high-definition display, you can easily use it for reading recipes, taking video calls, watching cooking videos, listening to podcasts or the news, and so much more. The simple device is the perfect addition to your kitchen, and it’s great for keeping you (or your kids) entertained while you cook dinner.

You can also use the Echo Show 8 to control your connected smart devices—like your lights, cameras, or thermostat—or to set up routines for them to run on. Of course, the petite display can also show you your photos, to-do lists, upcoming calendar events, and more. You can even use it to take photos of the meal you just cooked!

Let an All-in-One Oven Help You Cook: Tovala Countertop WiFi Oven

The next best thing after hiring a personal chef is to get a kitchen appliance that’ll make cooking dinner easier. The Tovala Countertop WiFi Oven has five cooking modes—bake, broil, steam, reheat, and toast—enabling it to cook any type of food properly. It also comes with nine kitchen accessories including a sheet tray, measuring cup, hot pad, drain tray, crumb tray, steamer cover, oven rack, quick-start guide, and a set of recipe cards.

You can control how the oven cooks from your smartphone thanks to Tovala’s companion mobile app for iOS and Android. The app also plays host to a library of chef’s recipes you can peruse, and it can perfectly cook groceries simply by scanning their barcodes, which is perfect for those who love frozen foods.

Keep Your Tea Warm All Day: Ember Temperature Control Mug

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug keeps your tea or coffee warm while you relax, so you won’t have to worry about it getting cold while you’re scrolling Twitter or doing work. The convenient and stylish mug has a battery that’ll last for 1.5 hours, or you can keep things warm all day by using the included charging coaster.

You have control over the precise temperature the mug stays at with the companion app for iOS and Android. The app pairs with the mug to show you notifications and let you set custom presets. The mug also has an auto-sleep feature that intelligently knows when to enter sleep mode and turn it back on automatically when it senses liquid or movement. The mug has an IPX7 rating and is submersible, but it must be washed by hand.