Disney+ Will Raise Its Price for the First Time to $7.99 a Month

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The Child from 'The Mandalorian' peering around a corner.
Disney

Disney+ plans to increase its price for the first time. The $1 price hike will bring the base subscription to $7.99 a month. If you’re on the yearly plan, your next bill will set you back $79.99. And the Disney bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, will increase to $13.99 a month. You get a short reprieve though, Disney won’t raise the prices until March 2021.

The news came after a whirlwind of a day when Disney announced that ten new Marvel series, ten new Star Wars series, 15 new Disney live-action, animations, and Pixar series, plus another 15 Disney live-action, animations, and Pixar movies would release directly on Disney+ over the next few years. Altogether that’s fifty new projects coming to the streaming service.

Standouts include an Ahsoka series and a Rangers of the New Republic series, set in the same timeline as The Mandalorian. Rosario Dawson will star as Ahsoka, a character she just took on in a guest spot in The Mandalorian. For Marvel fans, Disney+ will get a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in 2022, along with a series of shorts titled I Am Groot.

Many of the announcements, like Moon Knight, came with little more than a logo, though some like Obi-Wan Kenobi did mention who would star in the piece. In the case of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it wasn’t a surprise to Ewan McGregor listed for the show, but seeing Hayden Christiensen mentioned for the part of Darth Vader did spark some shock.

In any case, it’s clear that Disney intends to invest a lot of money in its original programming for the Disney+ streaming service. And much like Netflix and its somewhat frequent price hikes, Disney seems to want to recoup some of that cost sooner than later.

But at $7.99 a month, it’s still a competitive service. After all, you get 4K and four simultaneous streams at that price. Netflix’s base plan is $8.99 a month and doesn’t include 1080p (let alone 4) or simultaneous streams. And HBO Max is an astounding $14.99 a month, though Warner Bros. did promise to release all movies in theaters and on the streaming service on the same day next year.

For now, if you want to avoid the eventual price increase as long as possible, you only have one option—join the yearly plan. Disney+ won’t see the price hike until March, and if you pay a year upfront, you’ll be covered until the end of that period. One thing is for certain, all streaming services increase their prices sooner or later.

Source: The Wat Disney Company

