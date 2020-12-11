X
Popular Searches

Roku Unveils Five Music Channels and Makes Ten Premium Series Free to Watch

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Winter StreamingLand Logo over a snowflake.
Roku

Whether you’re a cable subscriber or a cord cutter, TV is only as good as the content you can watch. Roku, the streaming stick that does everything but HBO Max, knows that and wants to help. The company plans to add five music channels to its lineup and access to ten series from premium channels like Showtime and Starz.

The additions are part of Roku’s new “Winter Streamland” drive to make the holidays merrier. Or at least full of something to pass the time. If you’re in the mood for music, Roku says you can find the following new ad-free station: 

  • iHeart Christmas
  • iHeart Christmas Classics
  • iHeart Christmas Country
  • iHeart Christmas R&B
  • iHeart Christmas Rock

But if you want to watch something, you have even more options. Roku worked with companies to unlock tv series that would typically require a subscription to access. You don’t need even need an account. Starting now through the rest of December, you can watch:

  • The Affair (SHOWTIME)
  • The Bureau (SundanceNow)
  • City on a Hill (SHOWTIME)
  • George Gently (AcornTV)
  • A House Divided (Urban Movie Channel)
  • Blaze and the Monster Machines (Noggin)
  • The L Word: Generation Q (SHOWTIME)
  • Ray Donovan (SHOWTIME)
  • The Restaurant (SundanceNow)
  • The Spanish Princess (STARZ)
  • Work in Progress (SHOWTIME)

And if it’s a movie you’re after, Roku has that covered too. From now through December 13, you can watch A Majestic Christmas and

Marrying Father Christmas on the Hallmark Movies Now for free. And you have until December 31 to watch Love at the Christmas Table for free on the Lifetime Movie Club channel.

Naturally, all the freebies will go away, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Source: Roku via Cord Cutters News

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

STANLEY FATMAX Tape Measure, 35-Foot (33-735)
626 people were interested in this!

eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation
398 people were interested in this!

Keyboard Wrist Rest Gaming Tenkeyless Memory Foam Hand Palm Rest Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and Repair (14.2 inch, Black)
379 people were interested in this!

Cable Sleeve, Cable Cover, Wire and Cord Hider - Set of 4 - Computer, TV or Desk Management - Home & Office Organizer Concealer - 20’' - Premium Flexible Neoprene Wrap, Zipper, Conduit - Black
269 people were interested in this!

Ionic Hair Dryer, 1800W Professional Blow Dryer (with Powerful AC Motor), Negative Ion Technolog, 3 Heating/2 Speed/Cold Settings, Contain 2 Nozzles and 1 Diffuser, for Home Salon Travel Pregnant Kid
264 people were interested in this!

VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties | 60Pk | 8 x 1/2" Straps, Multicolor | Strong Reusable Wire Management | Cord Bundling for Home Office and Data Centers
262 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
257 people were interested in this!

Yubico - YubiKey 5 NFC - Two Factor Authentication USB and NFC Security Key, Fits USB-A Ports and Works with Supported NFC Mobile Devices - Protect Your Online Accounts with More Than a Password
253 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
244 people were interested in this!

Delta Faucet Trinsic VoiceIQ Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer, Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Activated, Smart Home, Chrome 9159TV-DST
235 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular