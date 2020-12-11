Roku Unveils Five Music Channels and Makes Ten Premium Series Free to Watch

Whether you’re a cable subscriber or a cord cutter, TV is only as good as the content you can watch. Roku, the streaming stick that does everything but HBO Max, knows that and wants to help. The company plans to add five music channels to its lineup and access to ten series from premium channels like Showtime and Starz.

The additions are part of Roku’s new “Winter Streamland” drive to make the holidays merrier. Or at least full of something to pass the time. If you’re in the mood for music, Roku says you can find the following new ad-free station:

iHeart Christmas

iHeart Christmas Classics

iHeart Christmas Country

iHeart Christmas R&B

iHeart Christmas Rock

But if you want to watch something, you have even more options. Roku worked with companies to unlock tv series that would typically require a subscription to access. You don’t need even need an account. Starting now through the rest of December, you can watch:

The Affair (SHOWTIME)

The Bureau (SundanceNow)

City on a Hill (SHOWTIME)

George Gently (AcornTV)

A House Divided (Urban Movie Channel)

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Noggin)

The L Word: Generation Q (SHOWTIME)

Ray Donovan (SHOWTIME)

The Restaurant (SundanceNow)

The Spanish Princess (STARZ)

Work in Progress (SHOWTIME)

And if it’s a movie you’re after, Roku has that covered too. From now through December 13, you can watch A Majestic Christmas and

Marrying Father Christmas on the Hallmark Movies Now for free. And you have until December 31 to watch Love at the Christmas Table for free on the Lifetime Movie Club channel.

Naturally, all the freebies will go away, so enjoy it while it lasts.