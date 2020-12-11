Indie Hit ‘Among Us’ Will Add a New Airship Map (So You Can Pick Skeld Again)

In a year when The Last of Us II, DOOM Eternal, and Cyberpunk 2077 landed on game consoles, the biggest success might just be a weird little mobile game from 2018. Among Us is a cultural phenomenon, and a fascinating gameplay innovation. The game’s developers have discarded a sequel and committed to improving the original, including a new airship map in 2021.

The current map choices are The Skeld, a spaceship, Polus, an arctic compound that wears the game’s The Thing inspiration on its sleeve, and Mira HQ, a Jetsons-style skyscraper. All of them have different room layouts and variations on the mini-games that players have to complete to survive (or sabotage as The Imposter).

☀️ THE AIRSHIP – A new map coming early 2021 ☀️ Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more? But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around… pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

The Airship map seems like a similar remix of the game’s elements, with new mini-games and ladders between deck levels. Players can choose which room to start in for the first time. It will be added to Among Us for free in early 2021, as confirmed during last night’s Video Game Awards.