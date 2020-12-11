X
Popular Searches

Indie Hit ‘Among Us’ Will Add a New Airship Map (So You Can Pick Skeld Again)

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
'Among Us' Airship screenshot
Innersloth

In a year when The Last of Us II, DOOM Eternal, and Cyberpunk 2077 landed on game consoles, the biggest success might just be a weird little mobile game from 2018. Among Us is a cultural phenomenon, and a fascinating gameplay innovation. The game’s developers have discarded a sequel and committed to improving the original, including a new airship map in 2021.

The current map choices are The Skeld, a spaceship, Polus, an arctic compound that wears the game’s The Thing inspiration on its sleeve, and Mira HQ, a Jetsons-style skyscraper. All of them have different room layouts and variations on the mini-games that players have to complete to survive (or sabotage as The Imposter).

The Airship map seems like a similar remix of the game’s elements, with new mini-games and ladders between deck levels. Players can choose which room to start in for the first time. It will be added to Among Us for free in early 2021, as confirmed during last night’s Video Game Awards.

Source: Among Us Twitter via Engadget

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

STANLEY FATMAX Tape Measure, 35-Foot (33-735)
626 people were interested in this!

eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation
398 people were interested in this!

Keyboard Wrist Rest Gaming Tenkeyless Memory Foam Hand Palm Rest Wrist Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and Repair (14.2 inch, Black)
379 people were interested in this!

Cable Sleeve, Cable Cover, Wire and Cord Hider - Set of 4 - Computer, TV or Desk Management - Home & Office Organizer Concealer - 20’' - Premium Flexible Neoprene Wrap, Zipper, Conduit - Black
269 people were interested in this!

Ionic Hair Dryer, 1800W Professional Blow Dryer (with Powerful AC Motor), Negative Ion Technolog, 3 Heating/2 Speed/Cold Settings, Contain 2 Nozzles and 1 Diffuser, for Home Salon Travel Pregnant Kid
264 people were interested in this!

VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties | 60Pk | 8 x 1/2" Straps, Multicolor | Strong Reusable Wire Management | Cord Bundling for Home Office and Data Centers
262 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
257 people were interested in this!

Yubico - YubiKey 5 NFC - Two Factor Authentication USB and NFC Security Key, Fits USB-A Ports and Works with Supported NFC Mobile Devices - Protect Your Online Accounts with More Than a Password
253 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
244 people were interested in this!

Delta Faucet Trinsic VoiceIQ Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer, Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Activated, Smart Home, Chrome 9159TV-DST
235 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular