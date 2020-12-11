X
Raspberry Pi Press Unveils a Computer Repair Book for the Tech-Intolerant

Fix your family’s computer, and they’ll leave you alone for the day. Give your family the Help! My Computer Is Broken repair book and … well, they may still need your help. The Raspberry Pi Press’ latest book, written by the brilliant Barry Collins, addresses common computer problems and repair solutions for the tech-intolerant.

For $10, Help! My Computer Is Broken is a good passive aggressive last-minute gift. It uses funny illustrations, sarcasm, and English (in place of techno-gobbledygook) to solve common tech problems like overheating and poor battery life. The book also addresses small annoyances, like a computer that goes to sleep too often.

You can order a copy of Help! My Computer Is Broken through the Raspberry Pi Press online store, or download a free PDF version over at Wireframe. People in the UK can pick up a copy in person at the Cambridge Pi Store.

Be sure to check out the Raspberry Pi Store’s Black Friday deal—when you buy one book from the store, you get two more for free!


Help! My Computer Is Broken

 “The intolerant person’s guide to keeping your computer computing!” ‘Help! My Computer Is Broken,’ shows you how to fix common computing problems without any weird tech jargon.
