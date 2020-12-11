X
Epic Games Will Give Out 15 Free Video Games Starting December 17

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
The only thing better than video games is free video games, right? Well, starting on December 17, Epic Games is kicking off its exciting 15 Days of Free Games celebration where it will be giving away a free video game every day. You’ll have 24 hours to claim each game, but you can keep them forever. 

Epic hasn’t yet stated which games will be part of the giveaway, which gives it a video game advent calendar kind of feel. You can get a free video game every week from the Epic Games Store, as well, which is a great way to build up your personal game library.

December 17 will also be the day the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale begins. The sale will include a variety of goodies, including deals that give you up to 75% off on select titles. We recommended logging in and adding all of the titles you want to play into your Wishlist so that you can be notified if and when they go on sale.

Source: Epic Games

Suzanne Humphries
