X
Popular Searches

The Next ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Cartoon Will Be a Netflix Original

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Sonic the Hedgehog game screenshot
SEGA

Sonic is an undeniable creature of the video game world, long considered the cross-company rival to Mario. But he’s had almost as long a history in cartoons and comics as has in games: to date, there have been no less than five Sonic animated TV shows, plus the live-action movie. In 2022, the sixth one will come to Netflix.

That announcement came from Netflix this week, in a tweet that has (oddly) been deleted since. The outline of the iconic speedster indicates a design in line with the recent 3D video games, which is more or less unchanged since Sonic Adventure on the Dreamcast.

Sonic’s had an interesting history on television: first cam an American cartoon series, very much a Loony Tunes-style comedy, from DiC in 1993. Shortly thereafter was an Italian-American series, which was much more serial and “serious,” influencing a line of Sonic comic books that continues to this day. DiC returned to the franchise with Sonic Underground in 1999, doubling down on science fiction and storytelling. Strangely, Sonic’s first and only Japan-produced anime series was the well-received Sonic X, 2003-2006.

Sonic Boom, his first fully computer-animated series, came back to America on Cartoon Network in 2014. It was beloved by fans, who appreciated its goofy dialog and self-referential humor, and it was easily the longest-running Sonic series at over 100 episodes. It’s remembered much better than its tie-in games of the same name, which were universally reviled by critics.

All of the Sonic cartoon series exist in their own continuities, referencing each other and the games and sometimes borrowing elements and characters from each, but never officially crossing over. Netflix’s series will probably work the same way. It’s being produced by some respected names in the cartoon industry: WildBrain (owner of a staggering amount of kids’ TV show rights) and Man of Action, producers of Ben 10, Generator Rex, and Zak Storm. The second live-action movie is scheduled to hit theaters in 2022 as well.

Source: The Verge 

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

STANLEY FATMAX Tape Measure, 35-Foot (33-735)
566 people were interested in this!

Urmust Laptop Notebook Stand Holder, Ergonomic Adjustable Ultrabook Stand Riser Portable with Mouse Pad Compatible with MacBook Air Pro, Dell, HP, Lenovo Light Weight Aluminum Up to 15.6"(Gray)
390 people were interested in this!

eufy Security, Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation
366 people were interested in this!

Ionic Hair Dryer, 1800W Professional Blow Dryer (with Powerful AC Motor), Negative Ion Technolog, 3 Heating/2 Speed/Cold Settings, Contain 2 Nozzles and 1 Diffuser, for Home Salon Travel Pregnant Kid
311 people were interested in this!

Delta Faucet Trinsic VoiceIQ Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer, Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Activated, Smart Home, Chrome 9159TV-DST
261 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
260 people were interested in this!

PlayStation 5 Console
243 people were interested in this!

VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties | 60Pk | 8 x 1/2" Straps, Multicolor | Strong Reusable Wire Management | Cord Bundling for Home Office and Data Centers
239 people were interested in this!

Cable Sleeve, Cable Cover, Wire and Cord Hider - Set of 4 - Computer, TV or Desk Management - Home & Office Organizer Concealer - 20’' - Premium Flexible Neoprene Wrap, Zipper, Conduit - Black
229 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
228 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular