Play SuperHot VR Endlessly in a Free Boxing Day Update

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
An in-game screenshot of Superhot VR, with enemies chasing the player.
Superhot Team

Superhot is one of the most ingenious takes on first-person shooters in years. Time seems to only move when you do, turning a fast-paced game into a slow-paced nightmarish game of chess and guns. The virtual reality version is genuinely terrifying. And now you can download an endless mode update for free.

Typically in Superhot, you make your way through a vague storyline with set levels. Large red enemies attempt to kill you with shurikens, guns, or just their fists if they can get close enough.
The trick is, time slows down to a near stop when you don’t move. You can look around, plan a strategy, even dodge bullets by holding still long enough to figure out how to get out of the way. But as soon as you move or fire a gun, time speeds back up. One hit and you’re dead.

The console and PC versions of the game are fun, but the virtual reality game truly immerses you and gets the heart pumping. I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve punched a wall in a desperate panic on at least one occasion while playing the game.

The new “Boxing Day” grants you a new level in honor of the holidays. The aesthetic changes, and you’ll see things like Christmas trees. But instead of a flat, predictable (and repeatable) level, this is more of an “endless runner.” Play until you die, and you get a score for how many enemies you killed, how you killed them, and if you dodged attacks.

Best of all, the new level is free. If you already own Superhot VR, you’re good to go. The update is already out for PC, PSVR and Quest, so just check for the latest version. And maybe stand far away from walls. And as a bonus, you’ll get some patches to fix up some bugs and to add a new new in-game pause menu. Download it today.

Source: Superhot Team via UploadVR

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

